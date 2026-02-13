Maryville Little League Banner and Sign Sponsorships

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- One (1) - Scoreboard sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 2 years or 4 full seasons.
Two (2), full-color outfield banners with company name and logo.
- Two (2) 12" x 18", full-color sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 1 year or 2 full seasons.
- One (1) full-color outfield banner with company name and logo.
- One (1) 12" x 18", full-color sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 1 year or 2 full seasons.
- One (1) 12" x 18", full-color sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 1 year or 2 full seasons.
$
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