MASA traditional tortilla chips

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About this raffle
These aren’t your average store-bought chips.
Made the traditional way with masa, these tortilla chips are perfectly crisp, lightly salted, and full of that warm, authentic corn flavor you only get from real, old-school methods.
Perfect for:
• Salsa nights
• Guacamole (the good kind)
• Snacking straight from the bag
Simple ingredients. Real flavor. The kind of chip that disappears way too fast.
$
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