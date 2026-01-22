MASA traditional tortilla chips

These aren’t your average store-bought chips.

Made the traditional way with masa, these tortilla chips are perfectly crisp, lightly salted, and full of that warm, authentic corn flavor you only get from real, old-school methods.

Perfect for:

• Salsa nights

• Guacamole (the good kind)

• Snacking straight from the bag

Simple ingredients. Real flavor. The kind of chip that disappears way too fast.