Masab Court 174

Offered by

Masab Court 174

About the memberships

Masab Court 174's Membership Dues

Regular Annual Membership
$181

No expiration

For regular member dues: $181.00

Life Member Dues (grandfathered) $31

Life Member $150.00

If one of these apply please add the amount to dues:

HPC Degree yearly Fee $10.00


Treasurer
$31

No expiration

Treasurer Yearly Dues

Recordress Dues
$31

No expiration

Recordress Yearly Dues

Honorary Past Commandress
$10

No expiration

Imperial Court Dues

Life Member (Grandfathered)
$31

No expiration

Life Member that is grandfathered

Life Member (New)
$150

No expiration

Life member that is not grandfathered.

Deputy of the Oasis Macon
$31

No expiration

Deputy of the Oasis of Macon Yearly Dues

Illustrious Commandress
$31

No expiration

Illustrious Commandress yearly dues

Assistant Recordress
$106

No expiration

Assistant Recordress Yearly Dues

Add a donation for Masab Court 174

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!