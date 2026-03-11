Masab Court 174's Membership Dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
For regular member dues: $181.00
Life Member Dues (grandfathered) $31
Life Member $150.00
If one of these apply please add the amount to dues:
HPC Degree yearly Fee $10.00
No expiration
Treasurer Yearly Dues
No expiration
Recordress Yearly Dues
No expiration
Imperial Court Dues
No expiration
Life Member that is grandfathered
No expiration
Life member that is not grandfathered.
No expiration
Deputy of the Oasis of Macon Yearly Dues
No expiration
Illustrious Commandress yearly dues
No expiration
Assistant Recordress Yearly Dues
$
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