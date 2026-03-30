Masala Coffee Concert - Charlotte

About this event
Enjoy the concert experience from the back section of each of the three seating sectors. These seats offer a good view of the stage while letting you soak in the full concert atmosphere and crowd energy. Seating within the Gold section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
Get the closest experience to the action with VIP seating located in the first few rows of the middle sector. Enjoy an excellent up-close view of the stage and immerse yourself in the magic of the performance. Seating within the VIP section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
*VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a meet-and-greet and Photo-Op session with the band prior to the show!*
Located in the middle section of each of the three seating sectors, Platinum tickets offer a great unobstructed view of the stage for an elevated concert experience. Seating within the Platinum section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
2 adults + 1 kid (Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, a kid's ticket will be needed).
Enjoy the concert experience from the back section of each of the three seating sectors. These seats offer a good view of the stage while letting you soak in the full concert atmosphere and crowd energy. Seating within the Gold section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
2 adults + 1 kid (Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, a kid's ticket will be needed).
Located in the middle section of each of the three seating sectors, Platinum tickets offer a great unobstructed view of the stage for an elevated concert experience. Seating within the Platinum section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
2 adults + 1 kid (Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, a kid's ticket will be needed).
Get the closest experience to the action with VIP seating located in the first few rows of the middle sector. Enjoy an excellent up-close view of the stage and immerse yourself in the magic of the performance. Seating within the VIP section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
*VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a meet-and-greet and Photo-Op session with the band prior to the show!*
2 adults + 2 kids (Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, a kid's ticket will be needed).
Enjoy the concert experience from the back section of each of the three seating sectors. These seats offer a good view of the stage while letting you soak in the full concert atmosphere and crowd energy. Seating within the Gold section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
2 adults + 2 kids (Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, a kid's ticket will be needed).
Get the closest experience to the action with VIP seating located in the first few rows of the middle sector. Enjoy an excellent up-close view of the stage and immerse yourself in the magic of the performance. Seating within the VIP section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
*VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a meet-and-greet and Photo-Op session with the band prior to the show!*
2 adults + 2 kids (Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, a kid's ticket will be needed).
Located in the middle section of each of the three seating sectors, Platinum tickets offer a great unobstructed view of the stage for an elevated concert experience. Seating within the Platinum section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, please purchase a kid's ticket.
Enjoy the concert experience from the back section of each of the three seating sectors. These seats offer a good view of the stage while letting you soak in the full concert atmosphere and crowd energy. Seating within the Gold section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, please purchase a kid's ticket.
Located in the middle section of each of the three seating sectors, Platinum tickets offer a great unobstructed view of the stage for an elevated concert experience. Seating within the Platinum section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
Children ages 6–18 require a kid's ticket. Children under 6 are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap (no separate seat provided). If you would like a separate seat for a child under 6, please purchase a kid's ticket.
Get the closest experience to the action with VIP seating located in the first few rows of the middle sector. Enjoy an excellent up-close view of the stage and immerse yourself in the magic of the performance. Seating within the VIP section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
*VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a meet-and-greet and Photo-Op session with the band prior to the show!*
A 10% discount on regular priced tickets will be provided for students. Please provide a valid student ID to purchase your ticket.
Enjoy the concert experience from the back section of each of the three seating sectors. These seats offer a good view of the stage while letting you soak in the full concert atmosphere and crowd energy. Seating within the Gold section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
A 10% discount on regular priced tickets will be provided for students. Please provide a valid student ID to purchase your ticket.
Located in the middle section of each of the three seating sectors, Platinum tickets offer a great unobstructed view of the stage for an elevated concert experience. Seating within the Platinum section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
A 10% discount on regular priced tickets will be provided for students. Please provide a valid student ID to purchase your ticket.
Get the closest experience to the action with VIP seating located in the first few rows of the middle sector. Enjoy an excellent up-close view of the stage and immerse yourself in the magic of the performance. Seating within the VIP section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
*VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a meet-and-greet and Photo-Op session with the band prior to the show!*
This is for an all adults group (no kids included). Buy 9 tickets and get 1 free when you are purchasing tickets for a group of 10.
Enjoy the concert experience from the back section of each of the three seating sectors. These seats offer a good view of the stage while letting you soak in the full concert atmosphere and crowd energy. Seating within the Gold section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
This is for an all adults group (no kids included). Buy 9 tickets and get 1 free when you are purchasing tickets for a group of 10.
Located in the middle section of each of the three seating sectors, Platinum tickets offer a great unobstructed view of the stage for an elevated concert experience. Seating within the Platinum section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
This is for an all adults group (no kids included). Buy 9 tickets and get 1 free when you are purchasing tickets for a group of 10.
Get the closest experience to the action with VIP seating located in the first few rows of the middle sector. Enjoy an excellent up-close view of the stage and immerse yourself in the magic of the performance. Seating within the VIP section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.
*VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a meet-and-greet and Photo-Op session with the band prior to the show!*
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