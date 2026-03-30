Masala Coffee Concert - Charlotte

Get the closest experience to the action with VIP seating located in the first few rows of the middle sector. Enjoy an excellent up-close view of the stage and immerse yourself in the magic of the performance. Seating within the VIP section is unassigned and will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.

*VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a meet-and-greet and Photo-Op session with the band prior to the show!*