AMICOS in North America

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AMICOS in North America

About this event

Masala Coffee USA Tour – Chicago Concert

1635 Emerson Ln

Naperville, IL 60540, USA

General Admission (Admit 1) - Limited
$30
Available until Jun 15
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Admission (Admit 1)
$150
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
VVIP Admission (Admit 1)
$250

VVIP Admission Includes:
• Priority entry to the venue
• Premium reserved seating
• Exclusive access to VVIP-only areas
• Special hospitality and guest experience
• Fast-track check-in and personalized assistance

Family (Admit 4)
$200

Includes general admission entry for up to four guests. Enjoy an exciting evening of live music, entertainment, food, and community celebration together.

General Admission (Admit 1)
$50

Includes general admission entry for one guest. Enjoy an exciting evening of live music, entertainment, food, and community celebration.

Regular Kids - Kids between the age 5-15.
$25

Early Bird Ticket!!
Kids between the ages of 5 and 15. Kids Under 5 – FREE Admission!

Title Sponsor – $10,000 (Exclusive – 1 Available)
$10,000

Benefits:

  • Event presented as: "Masala Coffee Live in Chicago presented by [Sponsor Name]"
  • Largest logo on all marketing materials
  • Full-screen ad displayed throughout the event
  • 3-5 minute speaking opportunity
  • VIP reserved seating for 12 guests
  • Premium banner placement
  • Recognition in all media releases, social media, and website promotions
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in attendee welcome materials
  • Complimentary tickets
  • Special recognition plaque/trophy
Platinum Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000

Benefits:

  • Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials
  • Ad displayed throughout the event
  • On-stage recognition
  • VIP seating for 8 guests
  • Banner display at the venue
  • Recognition on the website and social media
  • Complimentary tickets
  • Appreciation plaque
Gold Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

Benefits:

  • Logo placement on event materials
  • Ad displayed during the event
  • On-stage recognition
  • Priority seating for 6 guests
  • Banner display at the venue
  • Recognition on the website and social media
  • Complimentary tickets
  • Appreciation certificate
Silver Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

Benefits:

  • Logo placement on the sponsor slide
  • Ad displayed during the event
  • On-stage recognition
  • Priority seating for 4 guests
  • Recognition on the website and social media
  • Complimentary tickets
  • Appreciation certificate
Bronze Sponsor – $500
$500
  • Name recognition on the sponsor slide
  • Website recognition
  • 2 complimentary tickets
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