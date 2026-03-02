Masjid Yaseen Eid Festival 2026 Tickets

About this event
1 ticket per person - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Free admission for children 4 and under. Registration required for accurate headcount. This ensures accurate crowd estimate for:
If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.
If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.
If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.
If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.
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