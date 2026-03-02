The Islamic Center Of Greater Attleboro Masjid Yaseen

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The Islamic Center Of Greater Attleboro Masjid Yaseen

About this event

Masjid Yaseen Eid Festival 2026 Tickets

537 Pleasant St

Attleboro, MA 02703, USA

General Admission
$15

1 ticket per person - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Child Admission (4 years old & under)
Free

Free admission for children 4 and under. Registration required for accurate headcount. This ensures accurate crowd estimate for:

  • Food
  • Bounce houses
  • Volunteers
  • Security
  • YMCA compliance


Supporter Donation – $25
$25

If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.

Bronze Sponsor – $50
$50

If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.

Silver Sponsor – $100
$100

If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.

Gold Sponsor – $250
$250

If you would like to contribute more to help cover festival expenses and support the masjid, you may add any amount below. May Allah reward you.

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