👑 The Awakening Pass – General Admission

Your Awakening Pass is your invitation to experience MASK OFF: An Immersive Healing Experience.

Created for women who are ready to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves, this pass grants you access to a transformative day of healing, empowerment, and authentic sisterhood.

Your Awakening Pass Includes:

✨ Full admission to the MASK OFF experience

✨ Interactive healing activities

✨ Mental wellness discussions

✨ The signature Crowning Ceremony

✨ Catered lunch

✨ Access to Community Resource Partners

✨ A safe space to connect, reflect, and grow alongside other women

This is more than admission to an event—it's an invitation to begin your healing journey.

Come as you are. Leave empowered.