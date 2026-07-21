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About this event
Your Awakening Pass is your invitation to experience MASK OFF: An Immersive Healing Experience.
Created for women who are ready to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves, this pass grants you access to a transformative day of healing, empowerment, and authentic sisterhood.
Your Awakening Pass Includes:
✨ Full admission to the MASK OFF experience
✨ Interactive healing activities
✨ Mental wellness discussions
✨ The signature Crowning Ceremony
✨ Catered lunch
✨ Access to Community Resource Partners
✨ A safe space to connect, reflect, and grow alongside other women
This is more than admission to an event—it's an invitation to begin your healing journey.
Come as you are. Leave empowered.
The Crown Experience is our premier VIP experience, thoughtfully created for women who desire a more intimate and elevated journey at MASK OFF: An Immersive Healing Experience.
From the moment you arrive, you'll enjoy exclusive VIP benefits designed to make your experience even more memorable while supporting the mission of Royal Rebel Foundation.
✨ Everything included with The Awakening Pass
👑 Priority Check-In
👑 Reserved VIP Seating
🎁 Exclusive Royal Rebel VIP SWAG Bag
👑 Special VIP Recognition
💜 An elevated experience created to celebrate your healing journey
The Crown Experience is more than VIP access—it's a reminder that every woman deserves to feel seen, valued, and celebrated.
Whether you're investing in yourself or gifting this experience to another woman, this pass is designed to make your day even more meaningful.
Because every queen deserves to wear her crown with confidence.
"Healing begins the moment we remove the mask
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!