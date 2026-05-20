Masked for a Mission - Masquerade Sneaker Ball

About this event
Sun City Center, FL 33573, USA
7 left!
4 Premium tables with VIP sitting, 32 Admission tickets, 32 Unlimited drink ticket wristband, GOTW Inc. swag bags, Complimentary masquerade masks, A two-page center Gold ad in commemorative journal, Corporate signage & recognition on each table, social media & event banners.
2 Premium tables, 16 Admission tickets, 16 Complimentary drink tickets, Full-page ad in commemorative journal, Corporate signage & recognition on social media & event signage.
1 Upgraded table, 8 Admission tickets, 8 Complimentary drink tickets, Half-page ad in commemorative journal, Corporate signage & recognition on social media & event signage.
1 Reserved table, 8 Admission tickets, Corporate signage & recognition on social media & event signage.
Entry to an elegant night filled with music, entertainment, dancing, and more.
$
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