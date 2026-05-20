GIRLS OF THE WORLD INC.

Hosted by

GIRLS OF THE WORLD INC.

About this event

Masked for a Mission - Masquerade Sneaker Ball

1900 Clubhouse Dr

Sun City Center, FL 33573, USA

Royal Mask
$5,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 32 tickets

4 Premium tables with VIP sitting, 32 Admission tickets, 32 Unlimited drink ticket wristband, GOTW Inc. swag bags, Complimentary masquerade masks, A two-page center Gold ad in commemorative journal, Corporate signage & recognition on each table, social media & event banners.

Diamond Veil
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 Premium tables, 16 Admission tickets, 16 Complimentary drink tickets, Full-page ad in commemorative journal, Corporate signage & recognition on social media & event signage.

Velvet Mask
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 Upgraded table, 8 Admission tickets, 8 Complimentary drink tickets, Half-page ad in commemorative journal, Corporate signage & recognition on social media & event signage.

Peek-a-boo
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 Reserved table, 8 Admission tickets, Corporate signage & recognition on social media & event signage.

General Admission
$60

Entry to an elegant night filled with music, entertainment, dancing, and more.

Add a donation for GIRLS OF THE WORLD INC.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!