Mason Bee House Maker's Workshop at the Rebuilding Center! Includes 20 bee cocoons for each person to take home.

3625 N Mississippi Ave

Portland, OR 97227, USA

Supplies, instruction, and sleeping bees to take home.
$35
kids under 15 must be supervised by a paying adult, and we ask that they not use the table saws please and thank you!
Free kid under 10
free
Just for headcount purposes
