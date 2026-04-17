Mason Citys Arlee Theater's Shop

Vegan leather kit includes all supplies needed to craft the bag pictured, including hardware. This also includes admission to the double feature of the day (Clueless/ The Devil Wears Prada 2 - just choose which date you're attending when ordering). Light snacks are provided during the event. Note that theater lights will be brighter than usual to make crafting easier, and tables will be set up near the front of the auditorium, however guests are welcome to work from the theater seats if you'd prefer to sit further away from the screen. If you'd prefer to just purchase the kit and take it home to work on at your leisure, you're free to do so.

Bag measures 10.24" wide x 7.48" tall and 3.35" deep. This craft is beginner-friendly but does take an estimated 3+ hours to complete and will mostly consist of hand stitching.



Movie information:

Doors open at 10am. Film one begins at 10:30, and film two begins at 1pm. Guests are welcome to order lunch from Subway and bring it in if desired. The event ends at 3:30pm.





The theater may take promotional pictures of participants at this event, which may be shared for marketing purposes (including with the company who provided the handbag kits). If you don't want your picture shared, please let management know when you pick up your kit; we'll do our best to honor this request, but by signing up you acknowledge that you understand you may appear in some of these photos.