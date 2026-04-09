Mason Community Robotics

Hosted by

Mason Community Robotics

About this event

Mason Elementary Robotics - Fall 2026 Registration

Student Registration - Early Bird
$40
Available until May 2

Student registration for Fall 2026 Season

Partial Payment - Early Bird
$20
Available until May 2

If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.

Financial Hardship Scholarship
Free

If cost would be a barrier to your student's participation, use this ticket option.

For any grade level - no questions asked

Student Registration
$50

Student registration for Fall 2026 Season

Partial Payment
$25

If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.

Add a donation for Mason Community Robotics

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!