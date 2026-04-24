Mason Community Robotics

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Mason Community Robotics

About this event

Mason High School Robotics - 2026/27 Registration

3655 Registration
$150

Student registration for the 2026-27 Season

8424 Registration
$100

Student registration for the 2026-27 Season

Financial Hardship Scholarship
Free

This is for people who have a financial hardship to participate in Robotics. Funding up to 100% of participation fee. (Similar to athletic participation fee scholarship) If you are able to pay 50% you can choose the partial payment option or if any other amount you can place it in the donation spot.

Partial Payment
$75

If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.

Add a donation for Mason Community Robotics

$

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