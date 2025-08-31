Mason Middle School Robotics - 2025 Registration

Middle School Participation Fee
This is for people who have a financial hardship to participate in Robotics. Funding up to 100% of participation fee. (Similar to athletic participation fee scholarship) If you are able to pay 50% you can choose the partial payment option or if any other amount you can place it in the donation spot.
If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!