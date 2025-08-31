Mason Middle School Robotics - 2025 Registration

FTC Registration
$100

Middle School Participation Fee

Financial Hardship Scholarship
Free

This is for people who have a financial hardship to participate in Robotics. Funding up to 100% of participation fee. (Similar to athletic participation fee scholarship) If you are able to pay 50% you can choose the partial payment option or if any other amount you can place it in the donation spot.

Partial payment
$50

If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.

Add a donation for Mason Community Robotics

$

