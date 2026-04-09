Mason Middle School Robotics - 2026 Registration

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Get a $10 discount if you register by May 2nd!
If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.
If cost is a barrier to your student's participation, use this ticket option.
All grade levels, no questions asked.
Middle School Participation Fee
If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!