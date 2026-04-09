Mason Community Robotics

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Mason Community Robotics

About this event

Mason Middle School Robotics - 2026 Registration

FTC Registration - Early Bird
$90
Available until May 2

Get a $10 discount if you register by May 2nd!

Partial payment - Early Bird
$45
Available until May 2

If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.

Financial Hardship Scholarship
Free

If cost is a barrier to your student's participation, use this ticket option.

All grade levels, no questions asked.

FTC Registration
$100

Middle School Participation Fee

Partial payment
$50

If you are splitting registration fee with another person for your student you can select this option covering 50% of the payment.

Add a donation for Mason Community Robotics

$

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