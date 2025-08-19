MASONIC BBQ SHOWDOWN

$100 entry fee per team, only one member of a team need be a Mason.
Saturday, Oct. 11th
RSVP Deadline: Sept. 21st
Lakeview Fields (see map below) (intersection of Settler Pkwy & HWY 25)
Gates open 8a, 10a Pit Master-meeting, 3pm turn-in, Serving samples from 2p-4p; 5p pay-out
Pay outs
People's Choice Award
Best BBQ Plate: $250
Best BBQ Ribs: $100
Best BBQ Chicken: $100
Best BBQ of Mason's in MN, Trophy for Best Mason's Choice voting; closed to Masons only! (if this is a Mason's only BBQ challenger event, we will have a secret ballot)
All ribs and hind chicken quarters will be provided, must make one side dish of choice.
Scoring:
0 pts = just ick
3 pts= it was good
5 pts=damn Brother, that is BBQ
7 pts= This is a gift from the Gods of BBQ
Tally of all points at 4:30, voting via QR Codes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!