MASONIC BBQ SHOWDOWN

$100 entry fee per team, only one member of a team need be a Mason.

Saturday, Oct. 11th

RSVP Deadline: Sept. 21st

Lakeview Fields (see map below) (intersection of Settler Pkwy & HWY 25)

Gates open 8a, 10a Pit Master-meeting, 3pm turn-in, Serving samples from 2p-4p; 5p pay-out

Pay outs

People's Choice Award

Best BBQ Plate: $250

Best BBQ Ribs: $100

Best BBQ Chicken: $100

Best BBQ of Mason's in MN, Trophy for Best Mason's Choice voting; closed to Masons only! (if this is a Mason's only BBQ challenger event, we will have a secret ballot)

All ribs and hind chicken quarters will be provided, must make one side dish of choice.

Scoring:

0 pts = just ick

3 pts= it was good

5 pts=damn Brother, that is BBQ

7 pts= This is a gift from the Gods of BBQ

Tally of all points at 4:30, voting via QR Codes.