Masquerade 2026 Auction

Enjoy a day of thrilling equestrian sport with 6 Royal 615 tickets to the Iroquois Steeplechase, valued at $1,200—a premier spring tradition featuring exciting racing, tailgating, and fashion in the fields, brought to you by EVTME.
Add timeless sparkle to any outfit with 1-carat lab diamond stud earrings set in 14K gold from Green Hills Diamond Brokers, valued at $900. Elegant, classic, and ethically crafted, these studs are the perfect gift—or personal indulgence—that shines every day.
Escape for a relaxing weekend with a stay at a family getaway cabin in Pigeon Forge, TN, courtesy of Color Burst Landscapes, valued at $1,200. Enjoy cozy accommodations, scenic surroundings, and the perfect backdrop for making lasting memories.
Experience an unforgettable night of NHL action with 4 tickets to a Nashville Predators game on April 11th, including exclusive Lexus Lounge access and 2 parking passes — valued at $2,800. Enjoy premium views, luxury amenities, and a top-tier game day experience in true VIP style, generously brought to you by Prologis.
Enjoy a premium matchday experience with 4 tickets to the Nashville SC game on April 25th in the Transcard Section, featuring all-inclusive food (buffet) and drinks—including alcohol, valued at $1,400. This VIP package is generously brought to you by the Greathouse Company for an unforgettable soccer night in Nashville.
Escape to Music City with a one-night stay and breakfast for two at Virgin Hotels Nashville, valued at $299. Enjoy boutique luxury accommodations in the heart of Nashville’s vibrant Music Row, stylish dining, and modern amenities for a perfect getaway.
Enjoy a delicious Mediterranean dining experience with a $75 gift card to Aba in Nashville. Perfect for a date night or night out with friends, featuring fresh flavors, beautiful ambiance, and unforgettable food.
Savor an exceptional dining experience with a $250 gift card to The Twelve Thirty Club, perfect for an unforgettable night of elevated cuisine and craft cocktails in a stylish, modern setting.
Recharge your body and mind with a 5-class pack at Pvolve, valued at $150. Enjoy low-impact, high-performance workouts designed to build strength, mobility, and confidence in a fun, empowering environment.
Restore, refresh, and reset with a 3-pack of contrast therapy sessions from Pure Sweat, valued at $225. Enjoy the ultimate wellness experience combining heat and cold therapy to boost recovery, circulation, and overall well-being.
Reset your body and mind with a one-month Fortify membership at Framework, valued at $299. Enjoy premium access to sauna and cold plunge therapy for the ultimate recovery and wellness experience.
Commit to your wellness journey with a one-year membership at Framework, valued at $1,308. Enjoy year-round access to premium recovery and wellness amenities designed to help you feel, move, and live your best.
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a BBL photofacial from Nashville Skin Company, valued at $400—a powerful treatment that helps improve tone, texture, and radiance for a glowing, more youthful complexion.
Rejuvenate your complexion with a microneedling and chemical peel treatment from Nashville Skin Company, valued at $400—designed to smooth, brighten, and restore radiant skin.
Recharge together with a $1,300 wellness bundle for two at Arete Nashville, featuring a curated mix of advanced wellness treatments designed to optimize health, recovery, and vitality—including cryotherapy, infrared sauna, IV infusions, red light therapy, and more to help you feel your best.
Push your fitness to the next level with an EMS workout and recovery session at Mbody Nash, valued at $400—a high-intensity, full-body experience that combines electrical muscle stimulation with expert-led training and recovery support.
Enjoy elevated style with a custom men’s shirt from Eric Adler Clothing, perfectly tailored to your measurements and personal design choices — valued at $250. Crafted with premium fabrics and expert craftsmanship, it’s a timeless addition to any wardrobe.
Step into style with a luxury dress rental and personalized styling session at The Showroom, valued at $1,200. Perfect for a special event or unforgettable night, this experience delivers elevated fashion and expert styling tailored just for you.
