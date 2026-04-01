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Entrance to the Spring Masquerade Ball for active Horizon Middle School students only. May 1 from 6:30-8:30pm. Paper ticket not needed.
Entrance to the Spring Masquerade Ball for active Horizon Middle School students only plus 1 slice of pizza. May 1 from 6:30-8:30pm. Paper ticket not needed.
Entrance to the Spring Masquerade Ball for active Horizon Middle School students only plus 2 slices of pizza. May 1 from 6:30-8:30pm. Paper ticket not needed.
Entrance to the Spring Masquerade Ball for active Horizon Middle School students only plus 1 full pizza (8 slices). May 1 from 6:30-8:30pm. Paper ticket not needed.
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