Masquerade Ball - 2025

1 Sheakley Way

Cincinnati, OH 45246, USA

General Admission
$100

Buy 1 ticket to attend the 2025 BYOC Masquerade Ball Fundraiser. Admits 1.

Vendor w/o Dinner
$50
Vendor Admission w/dinner
$150

Buy 1 ticket to attend as a vendor for the 2025 BYOC Masquerade Ball Fundraiser. 1 booth. Admits 1.

Group 8 Admission
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Buy group tickets ($90 ea.) to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser. Admits 8.

Business Sponsor
$300

Receive 2 tickets to the event and a business booth where you can promote your business.

Table Sponsor
$800

Buy 8 tickets to attend the 2025 BYOC Masquerade Ball. Admits 8.

  • Acknowledgement in program materials.
Media/Food/Room Sponsor
$1,000

4 tickets to the event and publicity

  • Logo on event signage
  • Eighth page logo in program materials.
  • 2 social media shoutouts.
Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

8 tickets to the event and publicity

  • Logo on event signage
  • Quarter page logo in program materials.
  • 4 social media shoutouts.
Silver Sponsor
$5,000

8 tickets and publicity

  • Logo on event signage, half page logo in program materials.
  • Recognition on all social media and digital promotions.
  • 6 social media shoutouts.


Gold Sponsor
$10,000

8 tickets with Preferred seating

  • Acknowledgment during remarks at the event.
  • Logo on event signage, full page logo in program materials.
  • Recognition on all social media and digital promotions.
  • At least 8 social media shoutouts.
Platium Sponsor
$15,000

8 tickets with Preferred seating

  • Acknowledgment during opening remarks.
  • Prominent logo placement on all event and promotional materials, and digital promotions.
  • Full page logo in the program materials.
  • Display a branded booth at the event.
Diamond Sponsor
$20,000

8 tickets with VIP seating.

  • Featured acknowledgment during opening remarks.
  • Premier logo placement on all event and promotional materials, and digital promotions.
  • Full page logo in the program materials.
  • Display a branded booth at the event.
  • VIP table with premium seating.
  • Custom thank-you plaque presented during the event.


Add a donation for (BYOC Camps and Clubs) Academy for Technologists Extraordinaire, Inc.

$

