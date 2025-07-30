Masquerade Ball - 2025

Buy 1 ticket to attend the 2025 BYOC Masquerade Ball Fundraiser. Admits 1.
Buy 1 ticket to attend as a vendor for the 2025 BYOC Masquerade Ball Fundraiser. 1 booth. Admits 1.
Buy group tickets ($90 ea.) to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser. Admits 8.
Receive 2 tickets to the event and a business booth where you can promote your business.
Buy 8 tickets to attend the 2025 BYOC Masquerade Ball. Admits 8.
4 tickets to the event and publicity
8 tickets to the event and publicity
8 tickets and publicity
8 tickets with Preferred seating
8 tickets with Preferred seating
8 tickets with VIP seating.
