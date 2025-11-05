Westfield Youth Assistance Inc

Hosted by

Westfield Youth Assistance Inc

About this event

Masquerade Ball

17400 Westfield Blvd

Westfield, IN 46074, USA

General Admission Ticket
$175

Your ticket includes a Creole-inspired buffet, King Cake, casino activities, and live entertainment.

Mask Option A
$20

SOLD OUT

Limited mask options will be available on the night of the event.

View mask options: https://westfieldyap.org/event/masquerade-ball/

Mask Option B
$20

SOLD OUT

Limited mask options will be available on the night of the event.

View mask options: https://westfieldyap.org/event/masquerade-ball/

Mask Option C
$25

SOLD OUT

Limited mask options will be available on the night of the event.

View mask options: https://westfieldyap.org/event/masquerade-ball/

Mask Option D
$25

SOLD OUT

Limited mask options will be available on the night of the event.

View mask options: https://westfieldyap.org/event/masquerade-ball/

King Court Sponsor - Presenting Sponsor (Industry Exclusive)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2 available.

Premier recognition as a Presenting Sponsor. Logo on major event signage, website, and in six (6) social media posts. Listed in the WYAP annual report. Opportunity to speak during the event (5 min).

Up to 8 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.

Mardi Gras Royalty Sponsorship - Entertainment/Music Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

1 available.

Recognition as the official entertainment/music sponsor. Prominent recognition on stage signage. Logo on website and in four (4) social media posts with entertainment/music promotion. Listed in the WYAP annual report.

Up to 6 complimentary tickets.

Bourbon Street Sponsorship - Evening Activity Sponsors
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

5 available.

Sponsorship is directly tied to one of the evening's activities:

  1. Jackson Square Casino
  2. Bourbon Tasting, Bottle Pull & Silent Auction
  3. King Cake Station
  4. Royal Court
  5. Souvenir Doubloons

Logo placement at activity station. Logo on the website, in four (4) social media posts, and in the WYAP annual report.

Up to 4 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.

French Quarter Sponsorship - Photo Station(s) Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

2 Available.

Recognition as sponsor at the photo station(s) experience. Logo/name featured on photo booth prints and/or station signage. Logo on the website, in two (2) social media posts, and in the WYAP annual report.

Up to 3 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.

Garden District Sponsorship - Garden Entryway Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 available.

Recognition as a sponsor by the New Orleans Garden Entryway. Logo/name listed on the website, in two (2) social media posts, and in the WYAP annual report.

Up to 2 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.

Decatur Street Sponsorship - Centerpiece & Decor Sponsor
$1,500

6 available.

Logo featured in centerpieces. Logo/name listed on the website, in a social media post, and in the WYAP annual report.

Up to 1 complimentary ticket per sponsorship.

St. Charles Street Sponsorship - WYAP Patron Sponsor
$1,000

Logo/name listed on the website, in a social media post, and in the WYAP annual report.

No tickets are included with this sponsorship.

Canal Street Sponsorship - WYAP Friend Sponsor
$750

Logo/name listed on the website, in a social media post, and in the WYAP annual report.

No tickets are included with this sponsorship.

Royal Street Sponsorship - WYAP Supporter Sponsor
$500

Logo/name listed on the website, in a social media post, and in the WYAP annual report.

No tickets are included with this sponsorship.

8 Person Table Sponsor
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on signage placed at a reserved table. Logo/name listed in WYAP annual report.

Includes 8 tickets.

10 Person Table Sponsor
$2,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on signage placed at a reserved table. Logo/name listed in WYAP annual report.

Includes 10 tickets.

Add a donation for Westfield Youth Assistance Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!