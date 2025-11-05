Hosted by
Your ticket includes a Creole-inspired buffet, King Cake, casino activities, and live entertainment.
SOLD OUT
Limited mask options will be available on the night of the event.
View mask options: https://westfieldyap.org/event/masquerade-ball/
2 available.
Premier recognition as a Presenting Sponsor. Logo on major event signage, website, and in six (6) social media posts. Listed in the WYAP annual report. Opportunity to speak during the event (5 min).
Up to 8 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.
1 available.
Recognition as the official entertainment/music sponsor. Prominent recognition on stage signage. Logo on website and in four (4) social media posts with entertainment/music promotion. Listed in the WYAP annual report.
Up to 6 complimentary tickets.
5 available.
Sponsorship is directly tied to one of the evening's activities:
Logo placement at activity station. Logo on the website, in four (4) social media posts, and in the WYAP annual report.
Up to 4 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.
2 Available.
Recognition as sponsor at the photo station(s) experience. Logo/name featured on photo booth prints and/or station signage. Logo on the website, in two (2) social media posts, and in the WYAP annual report.
Up to 3 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.
2 available.
Recognition as a sponsor by the New Orleans Garden Entryway. Logo/name listed on the website, in two (2) social media posts, and in the WYAP annual report.
Up to 2 complimentary tickets per sponsorship.
6 available.
Logo featured in centerpieces. Logo/name listed on the website, in a social media post, and in the WYAP annual report.
Up to 1 complimentary ticket per sponsorship.
Logo/name listed on the website, in a social media post, and in the WYAP annual report.
No tickets are included with this sponsorship.
Logo on signage placed at a reserved table. Logo/name listed in WYAP annual report.
Includes 8 tickets.
