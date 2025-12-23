Planning With Purpose & Care

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Planning With Purpose & Care

About this event

Masquerade Ball

General Admission (Early Bird)
$50
Available until Apr 11

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission (Early Bird Family of 4)
$150
Available until Apr 11
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

General admission only

Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive eight complimentary tickets to attend the masquerade ball.

Mask Sponsor
$1,000

Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive the following package: eight complimentary tickets, dedicated Space, & media spotlight.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive the following package: Logo Placement, Media Spotlight, Dedicated Space, Eight Complimentary Passes, Eight Drink Tokens, & Gold Level Plaque.

Platnium Sponsor
$3,000

Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive the following package: Logo Placement, Exclusive Branding, Signage Rights, Media Spotlight, Dedicated Space, Product/Gift Inclusion, Eight Complimentary Passes, Sixteen drink tokens, Platinum Level Plaque, & Speaking Opportunity.

Child Sponsor
$50

Thank you for Sponsoring our "Heroes"

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