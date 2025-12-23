About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General admission only
Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive eight complimentary tickets to attend the masquerade ball.
Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive the following package: eight complimentary tickets, dedicated Space, & media spotlight.
Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive the following package: Logo Placement, Media Spotlight, Dedicated Space, Eight Complimentary Passes, Eight Drink Tokens, & Gold Level Plaque.
Thank you for Sponsoring a Table at our Masquerade ball. Please note that you will receive the following package: Logo Placement, Exclusive Branding, Signage Rights, Media Spotlight, Dedicated Space, Product/Gift Inclusion, Eight Complimentary Passes, Sixteen drink tokens, Platinum Level Plaque, & Speaking Opportunity.
Thank you for Sponsoring our "Heroes"
$
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