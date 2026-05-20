Suncoast Aging Network

Hosted by

Suncoast Aging Network

About this event

Masquerade Ball Tickets and Sponsorship

170 Honore Ave

Sarasota, FL 34232, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes:

Entry to event and 2 drink tickets.

Platinum Mask Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

4 event tickets

10 Heads or Tails Beads


Premier logo placement on:

Event flyer

Sponsorship signage

Printed event program/rack cards-

Social Media promotions

Verbal recognition during event

Reserved VIP seating

Gold Mask Sponsor
$750

Includes:

3 event Tickets

6 Heads or Tails Beads


Featured logo placement on:

Sponsorship signage

Printed event program/rack card

Social Media sponsor spotlight

Recognition during event announcements

Reserved seating

Silver Mask Sponsor
$500

Includes:

2 Event Tickets

4 Heads or Tails Beads


Logo placement on:

Sponsorship Signage

Printed Event Program/rack card

Social Media Thank you recognition

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