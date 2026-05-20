Masquerade Ball Tickets and Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes:
Entry to event and 2 drink tickets.
Includes:
4 event tickets
10 Heads or Tails Beads
Premier logo placement on:
Event flyer
Sponsorship signage
Printed event program/rack cards-
Social Media promotions
Verbal recognition during event
Reserved VIP seating
Includes:
3 event Tickets
6 Heads or Tails Beads
Featured logo placement on:
Sponsorship signage
Printed event program/rack card
Social Media sponsor spotlight
Recognition during event announcements
Reserved seating
Includes:
2 Event Tickets
4 Heads or Tails Beads
Logo placement on:
Sponsorship Signage
Printed Event Program/rack card
Social Media Thank you recognition
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