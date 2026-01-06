Masquerade Gala Sponsorship Packages

The Dream Continues - PLATINUM

This opportunity includes:

1) a subscription to our newsletter with your logo or name advertisement included in it

2) your logo on our website

3) mentions on our social media pages in 2026

4) a special shout out at our events ceremonies

5) your logo or name on banners for all events

6) your logo or name on our event flyers and ads for all events throughout the year

7) VIP tickets for you and 3 guests to the event (4 tickets with each $3000 sponsorship worth $600+)

8) Name a shelter pet after you or your business



*The Automatic Renewal option allows you to be an annual sponsor for our big event each year