Masquerade Gala Sponsorship Packages

About the memberships
Valid until June 4, 2027
The Dream Continues - PLATINUM
This opportunity includes:
1) a subscription to our newsletter with your logo or name advertisement included in it
2) your logo on our website
3) mentions on our social media pages in 2026
4) a special shout out at our events ceremonies
5) your logo or name on banners for all events
6) your logo or name on our event flyers and ads for all events throughout the year
7) VIP tickets for you and 3 guests to the event (4 tickets with each $3000 sponsorship worth $600+)
8) Name a shelter pet after you or your business
*The Automatic Renewal option allows you to be an annual sponsor for our big event each year
Valid until June 4, 2027
The Dream Continues - GOLD
This opportunity includes:
1) a subscription to our newsletter with your logo or name advertisement included in it
2) your logo on our website
3) mentions on our social media pages in 2026
4) a special shout out at our events ceremonies
5) your logo or name on the Masquerade Gala banner
6) your logo or name on our event flyer and ads for the Masquerade Gala event
7) Two VIP ticket to the event (worth $300+)
*The Automatic Renewal option allows you to be an annual sponsor for our big event each year
Valid until June 4, 2027
The Dream Continues - SILVER
1) a subscription to our newsletter with your logo or name advertisement included in it
2) your logo on our website
3) mentions on our social media pages to announce our sponsors for the event
4) a special shout out at the Masquerade Gala October 30th ceremonies
5) your logo or name on our event flyer and ads for the Masquerade Gala event
*The Automatic Renewal option allows you to be an annual sponsor for our big event each year
Valid until June 4, 2027
The Dream Continues - BRONZE
This opportunity includes:
1) a subscription to our newsletter
2) a special shout out at both of our 50th Anniversary events May 2nd and Oct 30th
3) your logo or name on our event flyers and ads for the Oct 30th Masquerade Gala
*The Automatic Renewal option allows you to be an annual sponsor for our big event each year
Valid until June 4, 2027
You get to be an exclusive sponsor for the food served at our Masquerade Gala on Oct 30th. You will also get:
1) a subscription to our newsletter with your logo advertisement included in it
2) your logo on our website
3) mentions on our social media pages in 2026
4) a special shout out at our events ceremonies
5) your logo or name on the Masquerade Gala banner
6) your logo or name on our event flyer and ads for the Masquerade Gala event
7) Six VIP tickets to the event (worth $900+)
8) Special event table marketing
9) Name a shelter pet after you or your business
*The Automatic Renewal option allows you to be an annual sponsor for our big event each year
Valid until June 4, 2027
You get to be an exclusive sponsor for the entertainment provided by a DJ, MC and Auctioneer at our Masquerade Gala on Oct 30th. You will also get:
1) a subscription to our newsletter with your logo or name advertisement included in it
2) your logo or name on our website
3) mentions on our social media pages in 2026
4) a special shout out at our events ceremonies
5) your logo or name featured at the Masquerade Gala event on a special banner
6) your logo or name on our event flyer and ads for the Masquerade Gala event
7) One VIP ticket to the event (worth $150+)
*The Automatic Renewal option allows you to be an annual sponsor for our big event each year
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