A dark, ornate background with a masquerade mask and roses in the foreground frames a grid of sponsorship opportunities with prices and benefits.

Hosted by

Women's Council of REALTORS® Manatee County Network

About this event

Masquerade Ball Sponsorships

5601 Country Club Way

Sarasota, FL 34243, USA

Maestro Sponsor item
Maestro Sponsor
$1,400

Branding signage at DJ Booth

Company Logo on individual Sponsor Board

Recognized at event

Recognition on WCR Social Media

SOLD OUT Standing Ovation Sponsor item
SOLD OUT Standing Ovation Sponsor item
SOLD OUT Standing Ovation Sponsor
$1,000

Company Logo on Step and Repeat frame

2 event tickets

Company Logo on sponsor board at step and repeat

Recognized on WCR Social Media

Recognition at the event

SOLD OUT The Grand Reveal -360 Photo Booth item
SOLD OUT The Grand Reveal -360 Photo Booth
$1,000

Branding on every photo booth picture

Company logo on individual sponsor board

Recognized on WCR social media

Recognition during event

Behind The Mask-Dessert sponsor item
Behind The Mask-Dessert sponsor
$800

1 Event Ticket

Logo on dessert napkins

Company Logo listed on sponsor boards

Recognized on WCR social media

Recognition at the event

Center Stage Sponsor table decor item
Center Stage Sponsor table decor
$500

Sponsor logo on table tri fold

Company logo listed on sponsor boards

Recognized on WCR social media

Recognition during the event

Curtain Call item
Curtain Call
$250

Logo listed on event sponsor boards

Recognized on WCR Social Media

Recognition during the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!