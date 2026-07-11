Masquerade Ball Sponsorships

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About this event
Branding signage at DJ Booth
Company Logo on individual Sponsor Board
Recognized at event
Recognition on WCR Social Media
Company Logo on Step and Repeat frame
2 event tickets
Company Logo on sponsor board at step and repeat
Recognized on WCR Social Media
Recognition at the event
Branding on every photo booth picture
Company logo on individual sponsor board
Recognized on WCR social media
Recognition during event
1 Event Ticket
Logo on dessert napkins
Company Logo listed on sponsor boards
Recognized on WCR social media
Recognition at the event
Sponsor logo on table tri fold
Company logo listed on sponsor boards
Recognized on WCR social media
Recognition during the event
Logo listed on event sponsor boards
Recognized on WCR Social Media
Recognition during the event
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