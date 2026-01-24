(TITLE SPONSOR)

Exclusive top-tier recognition as the official Title Sponsor of the Masquerade Empowerment Gala.

Includes:

• Reserved VIP table for 8–10 guests

• 3-minute speaking opportunity on stage

• Full-page feature ad in the event program

• Prominent logo on event signage, program cover, slideshow, photo backdrop, and marketing materials

• Recognition on social media and event website

• Option to include promotional items in attendee gift bags

Impact:

This sponsorship supports event production, venue, catering, décor, printing, insurance, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 35–40 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.