(TITLE SPONSOR)
Exclusive top-tier recognition as the official Title Sponsor of the Masquerade Empowerment Gala.
Includes:
• Reserved VIP table for 8–10 guests
• 3-minute speaking opportunity on stage
• Full-page feature ad in the event program
• Prominent logo on event signage, program cover, slideshow, photo backdrop, and marketing materials
• Recognition on social media and event website
• Option to include promotional items in attendee gift bags
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event production, venue, catering, décor, printing, insurance, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 35–40 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.
(PRESENTING SPONSOR)
Premier recognition throughout the event.
Includes:
• Shared VIP table (up to 5 guests)
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Logo on event signage and slideshow
• Recognition on social media and event website
• Option to include promotional materials in gift bags
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event production and essential organizational operations and helps fund approximately 20–25 trauma-informed therapy sessions.
(Appetizer & Dessert Shooter Sponsor)
Includes:
• 2 VIP seats at shared sponsor table
• Logo displayed at appetizer and dessert stations
• Recognition in event program and slideshow
• Social media sponsor acknowledgment
Impact:
This sponsorship supports catering, décor, and essential event operations and helps fund approximately 15–18 trauma-informed therapy sessions.
(Photographer Sponsor)
Includes:
• 2 VIP seats at shared sponsor table
• Logo on photo backdrop and printed photos
• Recognition in event program and slideshow
• Social media acknowledgment
Impact:
This sponsorship supports photography, printing, and essential event operations and helps fund approximately 8–10 trauma-informed therapy sessions.
(DJ / Entertainment Sponsor)
Includes:
• 1 reserved seat (optional)
• Logo on entertainment area signage and slideshow
• Recognition in event program and on social media
Impact:
This sponsorship supports entertainment, sound, and essential organizational operations and helps fund approximately 6–8 trauma-informed therapy sessions.
(Alcohol Sponsor)
Includes:
• 2 drink tickets and 2 raffle tickets
• Logo displayed at the bar area
• Recognition in slideshow, program, and on social media
Impact:
This sponsorship supports beverage service, event logistics, and helps fund approximately 6–8 trauma-informed therapy sessions.
(Supporter Level)
Includes:
• One (1) attendee ticket
• One (1) drink ticket
• Recognition on social media
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event operations and helps fund approximately 3–4 trauma-informed therapy sessions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!