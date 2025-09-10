✨ Masquerade Gala Menu ✨

Your ticket includes a complementary specialty cocktail upon your arrival - the perfect way to toast an enchanting evening ahead. Your evening begins with a tempting array of hors d’oeuvres, featuring a locally sourced artisan charcuterie board, delicate cranberry-brie tarts, and a creamy spinach-artichoke dip.

The first course celebrates the season with an Autumn Harvest Salad—a vibrant mix of spring greens, crisp apples, tangy feta, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and red onion, finished with a house-made maple Dijon vinaigrette.

For the main course, indulge in a perfectly grilled 12 oz. Ribeye, paired with velvety garlic mashed potatoes and elevated by a rich red wine mushroom reduction. A Grilled Portobello Mushroom Steak is available upon request for our vegetarian guests.

To conclude the evening, enjoy a trio of decadent desserts: mini Biscoff cheesecakes, bourbon apple crisp, and chocolate-dipped strawberries—a sweet finale to a night of elegance, flavor, and celebration.