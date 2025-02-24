Masquerade - Silent Auction

Just minutes from Broadway, the Lyric Lounge holds up to 12 guests and includes 9 beds and 3 baths. It consists of 4 levels, the top level being a rooftop oasis with a view of Nashville. **Good for any Tuesday-Thursday in 2025
Lisa Paris Painting ($175 Value)
$80
Painting titled "Sisters" by Lisa Paris
City Winery Wine and Show Tickets ($350 Value)
$175
Includes 2 Bottles of Wine and 2 Tickets to Any Show at City Winery Nashville!
Flamingo Cocktail Club Bottle Service ($300 Value)
$160
Complimentary Bottle Service Valid any Friday or Saturday through 6/1/25
Nashville Skin Company Lip Filler ($650 Value)
$390
Lip Filler Treatment from Nashville Skin Company!
Bivens & Associates Cigar Bundle ($250 Value)
$130
Cohiba Blue Cigars from Bivens & Assoicates
Members Health Co. Comprehensive Bundle ($2500 Value)
$1,100
Comprehensive Preventive Health Bundle includes 100 Biomarker Bloodwork + Body Composition Scan with Professional Review!
Flight Spirits Gift Basket ($250 Value)
$120
Gift Basket Includes Merch and 5 bottles of Spirits!
UV Zero Spray Tans ($450 Value)
$250
Mobile Spray Tan Party - 6 spray tans at one location. Perfect for bridal parties or girls night in!
BTC Inc Las Vegas Event Passes ($900 Value)
$440
Two Festival Passes to Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas!
Framework Forge Membership ($1,428 Value)
$700
One Year Forge Membership to Framework (4 visits/mo)
American Paint Hat Co. Hat Design Experience ($250 Value)
$100
Enjoy a complimentary design experience for one, as you customize your own unique hat!
Any Old Iron SMILEY SUIT ($1250 Value)
$750
Women's size small suit with reversible black-yellow sequins!
Lange Studio- Creative Kid Clicks Photoshoot ($499 Value)
$299
Experience a fun and engaging photo session that highlights your child's true personality!
Floral Mask by Brian Wooden ($7,000 Value)
$4,000
BC Block VIP Access ($499 Value)
$250
One Free Month of Full BC Block Access! As a VIP member of The Block you will have unlimited access to the BC Gym classes for dynamic strength training, BC Tread classes for invigorating treadmill work, BC Reform classes to challenge stability and toning through the Lagree method, as well as access to the BC Recovery suite to maximize your wellness and recovery. BC Recovery features cold plunges, saunas, and a dedicated recovery suite with tools to help you meet your pre- and post-workout needs. BC Block is excited to be your one stop fitness and wellness facility and also includes IV Therapy! We are excited to offer one complimentary IV service as part of this VIP month experience! We can’t wait for you to enjoy your time at Nashville’s premier elite group fitness facility! Team on 3!
HarperCollins & Writt Book Bundle and Merch ($335 Value)
$75
Includes a Book Bundle, Custom Jane Austen print, and Well-Read Shirt and Hat!
Group Paint Night with Billy & Larry Stewart ($1,600 Value)
$800
Enjoy a night of painting with your own group of up to 8 guests at the Forge Gallery! Baley 'Billy' Bodden is a Nashville native known for her portrayal of the human figure in her painting. Larry Stewart is known pieces that hone-in on his contemporary style. This immersive paint night covers all needed art materials.
Curb Records Vinyl & Merch Bundle ($700 Value)
$200
Includes 21 Various Vinyls and Merch from Curb Records!
