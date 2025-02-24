Masquerade - Silent Auction

One Free Month of Full BC Block Access! As a VIP member of The Block you will have unlimited access to the BC Gym classes for dynamic strength training, BC Tread classes for invigorating treadmill work, BC Reform classes to challenge stability and toning through the Lagree method, as well as access to the BC Recovery suite to maximize your wellness and recovery. BC Recovery features cold plunges, saunas, and a dedicated recovery suite with tools to help you meet your pre- and post-workout needs. BC Block is excited to be your one stop fitness and wellness facility and also includes IV Therapy! We are excited to offer one complimentary IV service as part of this VIP month experience! We can’t wait for you to enjoy your time at Nashville’s premier elite group fitness facility! Team on 3!

One Free Month of Full BC Block Access! As a VIP member of The Block you will have unlimited access to the BC Gym classes for dynamic strength training, BC Tread classes for invigorating treadmill work, BC Reform classes to challenge stability and toning through the Lagree method, as well as access to the BC Recovery suite to maximize your wellness and recovery. BC Recovery features cold plunges, saunas, and a dedicated recovery suite with tools to help you meet your pre- and post-workout needs. BC Block is excited to be your one stop fitness and wellness facility and also includes IV Therapy! We are excited to offer one complimentary IV service as part of this VIP month experience! We can’t wait for you to enjoy your time at Nashville’s premier elite group fitness facility! Team on 3!

seeMoreDetailsMobile