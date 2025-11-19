Midnight Magic NYE Celebration 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Buy early & save!! * Seats reserved only for those purchasing VIP tickets. * No refunds
Regular price online or at the door * Seats reserved only for those purchasing VIP tickets. * No refunds
VIP table/seats include limited reserved seating for 4 people, a bottle of bubbly, light snacks & party favors! Please arrive by 9pm * No refunds
VIP table/seats include limited reserved seating for 2 people, a bottle of bubbly, light snacks & party favors! Please arrive by 9pm
Note that VIP seats for 2 will share a table with other 2 VIP seat holders. * No refunds
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!