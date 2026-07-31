Massachusetts Coalition For Occupational Safety & Health Inc's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Subscription to the MassCOSH monthly newsletter and action alerts
Early invitations to training, town halls, and community forums
Discounted tickets to MassCOSH events
Recognition in our annual report
Collective decision making into the future of health and safety through member voting rights
Access to member-only educational webinars
Opportunities to serve on MassCOSH advisory committees
Access to exclusive membership app, call to action announcements, petitions, and civic engagement opportunities
Valid until August 5, 2027
Subscription to the MassCOSH monthly newsletter and action alerts
Early invitations to training, town halls, and community forums
Discounted tickets to MassCOSH events
Recognition in our annual report
Collective decision making into the future of health and safety through member voting rights
Access to member-only educational webinars
Opportunities to serve on MassCOSH advisory committees
Access to exclusive membership app, call to action announcements, petitions, and civic engagement opportunities
Renews monthly
Subscription to the MassCOSH monthly newsletter and action alerts
Early invitations to training, town halls, and community forums
Discounted tickets to MassCOSH events
Recognition in our annual report
Collective decision making into the future of health and safety through member voting rights
Access to member-only educational webinars
Opportunities to serve on MassCOSH advisory committees
Access to exclusive membership app, call to action announcements, petitions, and civic engagement opportunities
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