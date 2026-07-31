Massachusetts Coalition For Occupational Safety & Health Inc's Memberships

Subscription to the MassCOSH monthly newsletter and action alerts

Early invitations to training, town halls, and community forums

Discounted tickets to MassCOSH events

Recognition in our annual report

Collective decision making into the future of health and safety through member voting rights

Access to member-only educational webinars

Opportunities to serve on MassCOSH advisory committees

Access to exclusive membership app, call to action announcements, petitions, and civic engagement opportunities