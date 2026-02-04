Mast Academy PTSA Gala Night

The MAST Academy PTSA is thrilled to invite you to our Gala Night, a celebration of community and support!





Enjoy:

🎶 Dancing and Live Entertainment

🍽️ A Lavish Dinner

🍸 Cash Bar

🎁 Exclusive Auction Items





This special evening honors our commitment to service and raises crucial funds for our more than 1,500 future innovators and leaders. This year, all proceeds from the gala will be invested in modern lab equipment, hands-on science tools, and cutting-edge educational technology that allow our students to learn at the highest level.





Your presence makes all the difference. Together, we can continue making a lasting impact in our school community.

📢 Reserve Your Spot with an early bird ticket Today!





Corporate and Family Sponsorships also available.





We can’t wait to celebrate with you!





The MAST PTSA Gala Night is a strictly 21+ event per Miami-Dade District policy. Alcohol will be served, and no minors will be admitted.