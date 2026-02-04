Mast Academy PTSA Gala Night

About this event
3201 Rickenbacker Cwy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
The MAST Academy PTSA is thrilled to invite you to our Gala Night, a celebration of community and support!
Enjoy:
🎶 Dancing and Live Entertainment
🍽️ A Lavish Dinner
🍸 Cash Bar
🎁 Exclusive Auction Items
This special evening honors our commitment to service and raises crucial funds for our more than 1,500 future innovators and leaders. This year, all proceeds from the gala will be invested in modern lab equipment, hands-on science tools, and cutting-edge educational technology that allow our students to learn at the highest level.
Your presence makes all the difference. Together, we can continue making a lasting impact in our school community.
📢 Reserve Your Spot with an early bird ticket Today!
Corporate and Family Sponsorships also available.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
The MAST PTSA Gala Night is a strictly 21+ event per Miami-Dade District policy. Alcohol will be served, and no minors will be admitted.
Can't attend the Gala but want to give a teacher the opportunity to attend this special event free of charge? Donate a teacher ticket here at cost.
When asked for:
If there are more donated teacher tickets than teachers attending, any excess donated funds will be included in the proceeds that will be invested in modern lab equipment, hands-on science tools, and cutting-edge educational technology that allow our students to learn at the highest level.
Can't attend the Gala but want to give a teacher the opportunity to attend this special event free of charge? Donate here to the teacher ticket fund.
When asked for:
If there are more donations for teacher tickets than teachers attending, any excess donated funds will be included in the proceeds that will be invested in modern lab equipment, hands-on science tools, and cutting-edge educational technology that allow our students to learn at the highest level.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!