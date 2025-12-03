Pearl Harbor Yacht Club

Hosted by

Pearl Harbor Yacht Club

About this event

HYSA High Performance ILCA Clinic- Dec 6-7, 2025: Reserve Your Boat

1599 Ala Moana Blvd

Honolulu, HI 96814, USA

1- DAY EVENT RENTAL: El Toro Boat Rental
$20

PARTICIPATION: 1 DAY, Sail either day: The El Toro class racing dinghy. The El Toro is an eight-foot pram with one sail, intended mostly for kids, but also raced by adults the world over. Each September the famous "Bullship" El Toro Regatta is held at the Kaneohe Yacht Club. Junior and Senior divisions race so learn to sail this boat because you don't want to miss the FUN!! 

 

You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day.

2- DAY EVENT RENTAL: El Toro Boat Rental
$35

PARTICIPATION: 2 DAYS, Sail both days: The El Toro class racing dinghy. The El Toro is an eight-foot pram with one sail, intended mostly for kids, but also raced by adults the world over. Each September the famous "Bullship" El Toro Regatta is held at the Kaneohe Yacht Club. Junior and Senior divisions race so learn to sail this boat because you don't want to miss the FUN!! 

 

You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day.

SAIL: El Toro SMALL, Training Sail
Free

Junior Sail (Small or Training Sail)

  • Size: ~ 45 square feet
  • Shape: Same basic triangular cut but smaller, reducing sail area and power.
  • Use: Intended for youth sailors, beginners, or lighter sailors.
  • Performance: Makes the boat more stable and manageable in higher winds or for new sailors learning the basics.
SAIL: El Toro FULL, Racing Sail
Free

Standard Sail (Full or Racing Sail)

  • Size: ~ 62 square feet
  • Shape: A full triangular “Bermuda” style sail with more area, designed to power the boat efficiently.
  • Use: Primarily for racing and for experienced sailors who can handle more sail power.
  • Performance: Gives the boat good speed and responsiveness, but requires stronger boat-handling skills.
1-DAY EVENT RENTAL: O'Pen Skiff Boat Rental
$20

PARTICIPATION: 1 DAY, Sail either day: It is a plastic, modern, single-handed boat that is designed with fun in mind. It's 100% open, self-bailing, rapid and responsive, with an up-to-date versatile rig, the O'Pen Skiff offers kids a machine that delivers maximum fun while helping them learn the skills and reflexes to enjoy racing on current, high-performance equipment.

2-DAY EVENT RENTAL: O'Pen Skiff Boat Rental
$35

PARTICIPATION: 2 DAY, Sail both days: It is a plastic, modern, single-handed boat that is designed with fun in mind. It's 100% open, self-bailing, rapid and responsive, with an up-to-date versatile rig, the O'Pen Skiff offers kids a machine that delivers maximum fun while helping them learn the skills and reflexes to enjoy racing on current, high-performance equipment.

SAIL: O'Pen Skiff 3.5 (Training)
Free

O’pen Skiff 3.5 Sail

  • Size: ~3.5 m² (≈ 37.7 ft² ≈ 5,420 in²)
  • Material: Dacron (durable training cloth)
  • Use: Entry-level / training sail, designed for kids learning to sail (typically ages 7–10).
  • Performance: Smaller and more forgiving, easier to control in stronger winds.
SAIL: O'Pen Skiff 4.5 (Racing)
Free

O’pen Skiff 4.5 Sail

  • Size: ~4.5 m² (≈ 48.4 ft² ≈ 6,960 in²)
  • Material: Mylar (stiffer, more performance-oriented)
  • Use: Standard racing sail for youth sailors (often 10–15 years old, depending on size/skill).
  • Performance: More responsive, holds its shape better, and used in most official O’pen Skiff regattas.
1-DAY EVENT RENTAL: ILCA (Laser) Boat Rental
$20

PARTICIPATION: 1 DAY, Sail either day: The world's most popular adult and youth racing class. Originally known as the Laser, the ILCA dinghy is a single-handed racing dinghy. Besides sailing in the Wahine Series at PHYC each year, and for fun at RBM, the Hawaii Laser Association (HLA) competes throughout the year, lots of opportunities.

You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day.

2-DAY EVENT RENTAL: ILCA (Laser) Boat Rental
$35

PARTICIPATION: 2 DAY, Sail both days: The world's most popular adult and youth racing class. Originally known as the Laser, the ILCA dinghy is a single-handed racing dinghy. Besides sailing in the Wahine Series at PHYC each year, and for fun at RBM, the Hawaii Laser Association (HLA) competes throughout the year, lots of opportunities.

You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day.

SAIL: ILCA 4 (4.7)
Free

ILCA 4.7 (often just “4.7 rig”)

  • Sail area: ~4.7 m²
  • Design: Uses the same mast and boom as other ILCAs, but the bottom mast section is shorter, which reduces sail area and lowers the center of effort.
  • Who it’s for: Youth sailors (often 110-145 lbs.) and lighter sailors transitioning into the ILCA/Laser.
  • Use: Great for learning and racing in youth fleets before moving up to the larger rigs.
SAIL: ILCA 6 (Radial)
Free

ILCA Radial (ILCA 6)

  • Sail area: ~5.7–5.8 m²
  • Design: Uses the same upper mast and boom, but the radial-cut sail has reinforced panels to handle stronger winds. The lower mast section is also different (shorter and more flexible than the full rig’s).
  • Who it’s for: A wide range — popular among women, lighter men (132-165 lbs.), and youth sailors stepping up from the 4.7.
  • Use: Olympic class for women, also a very common racing fleet worldwide.
SAIL: ILCA 7 (Full)
Free

ILCA Full Rig (ILCA 7)

  • Sail area: ~7.06 m²
  • Design: The standard, full-sized sail with the longest lower mast section. It’s the most powerful version of the boat.
  • Who it’s for: Typically heavier, stronger sailors (165-200+ lbs.) who can handle the full sail power.
  • Use: Olympic class for men, and the “classic” Laser racing rig.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!