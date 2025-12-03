HYSA High Performance ILCA Clinic- Dec 6-7, 2025: Reserve Your Boat

PARTICIPATION: 1 DAY, Sail either day: The El Toro class racing dinghy. The El Toro is an eight-foot pram with one sail, intended mostly for kids, but also raced by adults the world over. Each September the famous "Bullship" El Toro Regatta is held at the Kaneohe Yacht Club. Junior and Senior divisions race so learn to sail this boat because you don't want to miss the FUN!!

You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day.