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Indian Octaves

About this event

Master Class series by Malladi Suribabu

Divyanama Sankeerthanas (Dallas)
$125

3-5 Krithis - depending on the bandwidth and reception

Houston learners - can join online in Dallas's Divyanama Sankeerthanas session.

Master Compositions (Dallas)
$125

Advanced Learners:
3-5 Krithis - depending on the bandwidth and reception

Houston learners - can join online in Dallas's Master session.

Divyanama Sankeerthanas (Houston)
$125

3-5 Krithis - depending on the bandwidth and reception


Dallas learners - can join online in Houston's Divyanama Sankeerthanas session.

Master Compositions (Houston)
$125

Advanced Learners:
3-5 Krithis - depending on the bandwidth and reception

Dallas learners - can join online in Houston's Master session

Both - Divyanama Sankeerthanas & Master Compositions
$200

3-5 Krithis - depending on the bandwidth and reception

Advanced Learners:
3-5 Krithis - depending on the bandwidth and reception

Dallas learners - can join online in Houston's Master session

Houston learners - can join online in Dallas's Master session.

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