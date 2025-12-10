Random Drifts Acting Master Class with Shankey Srinivasan

Shankey Srinivasan is an award-winning Indian-American filmmaker based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. His work has been showcased at prestigious film festivals worldwide, earning accolades for both storytelling and direction. His debut feature film, The Last Smile, received Best Picture honors at the Burbank International Film Festival and the Louisville International Festival of Film, the Audience Choice Award at the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival, and the Jury Award at the Santa Cruz Film Festival. Shankey is also an Acting Coach and has ten years of experience teaching acting for Film & TV.

Shankey will now be sharing his expertise as he teaches an acting workshop in collaboration with Random Drifts, bringing his industry experience directly to emerging artists.





If you are a RD member please use your discount code (50% off) if you don't already have one please reach out to Creative Directors for the discount code.