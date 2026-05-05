The Dual Foundation
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The Dual Foundation

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The Dual Foundation

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#3 - Commemorating 40 years w/20 Wild Turkey Calls - a Silent Auction 3 of 4

Krieger vs. Heffernan item
Krieger vs. Heffernan item
Krieger vs. Heffernan item
Krieger vs. Heffernan
$50

Starting bid

150 LBS
The Rivalry
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

VanArsdale vs. Kistler item
VanArsdale vs. Kistler item
VanArsdale vs. Kistler item
VanArsdale vs. Kistler
$50

Starting bid

167 LBS
NCAA Champs Battle
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

Voelker vs. Goldman item
Voelker vs. Goldman item
Voelker vs. Goldman item
Voelker vs. Goldman
$50

Starting bid

190 LBS
The Freshman & The Senior
NCAA Champs Clash
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

Heropoulos vs. Sindlinger item
Heropoulos vs. Sindlinger item
Heropoulos vs. Sindlinger item
Heropoulos vs. Sindlinger
$50

Starting bid

HWT
To Settle The Dual
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

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