3 - Commemorating 40 years w/20 Wild Turkey Calls - a Silent Auction 3 of 4

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About this event
Starting bid
150 LBS
The Rivalry
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
Starting bid
167 LBS
NCAA Champs Battle
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
Starting bid
190 LBS
The Freshman & The Senior
NCAA Champs Clash
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
Starting bid
HWT
To Settle The Dual
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
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