Master Experience Weekend Vendors 2026

About this event
Friday April 17th 2026 - Xtreme "Pass the Mic" Step Class.
Bulldog Activity Center
711 3rd St NW, Canton, OH 44703
2 pm - 4 pm (Set up starts at 12 pm)
Saturday April 18th 2026 - Community Wellness & Vendor Fair & Xtreme Hip Hop with DG & Phil Step Class
Canton Civic Center
1101 Market Ave N, Canton OH 44702
Wellness Fair 10 am - 1 pm
Xtreme Hip Hop with DG & Phil Step Class 1 pm - 4 pm
Sunday April 19th 2026 - Xtreme Gospel Step
Bulldog Activity Center
711 3rd St NW, Canton, OH 44703
10:30 am - 12:30 pm (Set up starts at 8:30 am)
