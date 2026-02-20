Do Your Children Believe, Inc

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Do Your Children Believe, Inc

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Master Family Champion Coaching Offerings

3- Month Coaching Plan item
3- Month Coaching Plan
$720

Three 90-minute virtual coaching sessions monthly. Family Discipleship Plan development.

1-Year Coaching Plan item
1-Year Coaching Plan
$2,160

Twelve 90-minute virtual coaching sessions monthly plus an annual in-person planning session for the upcoming year. Free copy of our Weekly Rhythm Guide.

3-year Coaching Plan (best value) item
3-year Coaching Plan (best value)
$4,860

Thirty-six 90-minute virtual coaching sessions monthly plus two annual in-person planning sessions. A copy of our latest research white papers on raising adolescents. Copy of our Biblical Worldview Guide. One on One Conversation with our Founder, Dr Terence Chatmon.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!