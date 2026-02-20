Master Family Champion Coaching Offerings

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Three 90-minute virtual coaching sessions monthly. Family Discipleship Plan development.
Twelve 90-minute virtual coaching sessions monthly plus an annual in-person planning session for the upcoming year. Free copy of our Weekly Rhythm Guide.
Thirty-six 90-minute virtual coaching sessions monthly plus two annual in-person planning sessions. A copy of our latest research white papers on raising adolescents. Copy of our Biblical Worldview Guide. One on One Conversation with our Founder, Dr Terence Chatmon.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!