Masterclass #9: Representation and Position Profiling (60 minutes)

General Admission
$5

Access this Masterclass (live and on-demand) with one screen.

General Admission (6 months)
$40

Unlimited access to this Masterclass (live and on-demand) and the next 11 with one screen.

School Admission (6 months)
$300

Give every student in your Model UN club unlimited access to this Masterclass (live and on-demand) and the next 11 with unlimited screens.

Conference Admission (6 months)
$300

Give every student in your Model UN conference unlimited access to this Masterclass (live and on-demand) and the next 11 with unlimited screens.

Free Admission
free

Access this Masterclass (live and on-demand) for free. Only available for members of a school or conference that have purchased their respective packages.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing