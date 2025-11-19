Personalized Make-up and Professional Photos

Terms & Conditions (T&C) and Allergen Disclaimer

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE REGISTRATION.

1. Assumption of Risk (Allergens & Skin Products):

By registering for and participating in this event, the registrant acknowledges and agrees that they are primarily responsible for all makeup and skincare products applied to their skin. The participant must use products they have fully verified as safe for their personal use.

2. Shared Product Liability:

We are making certain "favorite palettes" available for optional experimentation. You agree that by choosing to try any product provided by the hosts (or other participants), you are doing so at your own risk. The event organizers and hosts are not responsible for any reactions, sensitivities, or adverse effects due to the use of shared or provided products, nor those you bring yourself.

3. Liability Waiver:

The registrant assumes all risk and liability for any injury, illness, allergic reaction, or skin sensitivity that may arise from the application of any cosmetic product before, during, or after the event. The event organizers, hosts, sponsors, and volunteers (including Shalini Datta and paras.pics) are held harmless against any claims, damages, or liabilities arising from the use of cosmetic products.

4. Photo Usage:

The registrant is entitled to use the provided digital photos for personal, professional, and commercial use. The photographer retains the copyright for portfolio use only.

5. No Refunds:

All registration fees are non-refundable and will be considered a donation to Random Drifts regardless of attendance.



