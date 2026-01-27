Masterclasses - Olympia Funk Festival!

Hosted by
Eric McFadden – Play What You Know: Finding Freedom in Your Voice
Legendary guitarist Eric McFadden (George Clinton, Eric Burdon, Anders Osborne) shares how punk, jazz, flamenco, and funk shaped his musical voice—and how students can use what they already know to unlock their creativity.
Erica Falls – Women in Funk Music
Grammy-nominated powerhouse Erica Falls uplifts the voices of women artists and invites attendees to reflect on the importance of representation and empowerment in music. Whether you're an artist, educator, student, or fan, this session will leave you inspired by the force of women in funk—and ready to honor that history moving forward.
ElectricTeel – Stories of NW Funk and Soul
Dive into the rich legacy of Pacific Northwest funk, soul, and R&B through music, storytelling, and deep crates—highlighting artists often left out of the mainstream narrative.
We’re really encouraging student attendance, and we’d love for your music program to be part of this cultural experience.
