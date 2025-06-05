Masterpiece

2130 Redwine Rd

Fayetteville, GA 30215, USA

Admission
$65

Event & Dinner

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Listed as Presenting Sponsor: "Masterpiece" presented by "Your Name or Business Name". (2) VIP Tables (16) Guests front row, reserved sign, Exclusive Cast Meet & Greet, Photo session for all guests at your tables & more! See flyer.

Gallery Sponsor
$5,000

Reserved Table for 8 Guests. Invitation to Cast meet & greet/photo session before the show. Recognition at the event, logo in printed program and on sponsor banner. Marketing materials in swag bags.

Performance Sponsor
$2,500

Reserved seats for 6 Guests. Group photo with cast members. Logo in slideshow and printed program. Marketing materials in swag bags.

Creative Spirit Sponsor
$1,000

Reserved seats for 4 Guests. Name listed in printed program. Marketing materials in swag bags.

Community Sponsor
$500

Reserved seats for 2 Guests. Name listed in printed program. Marketing materials in swag bags.

Supporter Sponsor
$250

One complimentary ticket. Sponsor logo in our program. Shoutouts on social media.

$

