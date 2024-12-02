Myhre Masterpieces: Rare Disease Day 2025 Art Auction
For Mila - 16x20 Watercolor
$40
Starting bid
Justin Smith created this piece and said, “Every morning, I sit and have a devotional, and this is similar to a painting I look at during my quiet time. I was inspired to do it because I always thought I could paint something similar, and it means a lot to me because, during those quiet mornings, I often pray for Mila. She is our miracle with Myhre and the heartbeat of our family. She is 8 years old and the mightiest, most brave and outgoing girl we have ever known. Her smile brightens the room, her confidence attracts everyone to her, and she attacks everything with bravery and poise. Because of her, we have learned to worship our Lord Jesus in the peaks and valleys, through the graves and gardens. That's why we bought the painting in the first place. For Mila.”
Scientists At Work - A4 paper
$25
Starting bid
Magda, who lives in Spain and has Myhre syndrome, drew this fantastic depiction of scientists working on SMAD4, the gene that has the mutation that causes Myhre.
Where Flowers Bloom So Does Hope - 8x10 Canvas
$40
Starting bid
Taimy Alvarez is a Cuban-American independent photojournalist based in South Florida. With a passion for storytelling over 27 years, she has utilized her photography, videography, and video editing skills to amplify the marginalized’s voices, document pivotal moments in history, and evoke powerful emotions through her lens. Her work has garnered recognition from esteemed institutions in film, journalism, and photography, including the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmy) and the Pulitzer Prize.
Taimy is also a mixed media artist who incorporated photography, painting, and textiles to create pieces that examine her Cuban heritage and explore the places around the world she’s visited. Her most recent artwork is shown at the Gasper Arts Center in Hollywood, Florida for their Hispanic Heritage Exhibition.
Taimy’s passion for travel, cuisine, culture, and art has taken her around the world.
https://www.taimyalvarez.com/
Winter Skies - 8x10 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$80
Starting bid
Patti Gordon lives in Billings, Montana, and her nephew Patrick has Myhre syndrome.
Patti reflected, "My inspiration for these paintings stems from an appreciation of nature, the miracle of everyday things that God puts before us, and my desire to share that joy with others. Even on the coldest winter days, there is beauty to be found in the landscapes of Montana. It makes one appreciate the warmth and beauty of Spring, Summer, and Fall, as well.
Lucy the Lucky Panda - 8x10 Paint on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
This adorable panda was created by Emma Lynn, a 9-year-old (4th grader). Emma is the niece of Katie White, who has Myhre syndrome, and the granddaughter of Ines White, our MSF Board President!
Cheetah - 8x10 Acrylic on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
Lewis, 9, from California, has a little brother called Josh with Myhre syndrome and created this piece at his art class that he'd like to auction to raise money for MSF.
Josh is 7 years old and a beacon in any room with his joyful personality and infectious chatter. Myhre syndrome means that Josh is small for his age, gets tired, and has sore legs when exercising. Simple tasks we might take for granted, like buttons and zips, are hard for Josh as his small and stiff fingers make things tricky.
Josh's family are concerned about the symptoms that are ahead for Josh and are doing all they can to raise funds and awareness so that we can treat and cure Myhre. Your generous bids on this art will help goes towards that mission, thank you.
Everyone Else - 10x10 Acrylic on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
Showing everyone different and you are not alone with what you're going through.
Livia is the inspiration for this piece. She is an 8-year-old girl from Washington State, USA. She was diagnosed last year with Myhre syndrome but shows mild signs. She is active in after-school theater camp and is currently learning to swim at the local pool. Livia is a happy, intelligent, empathetic young girl who adores Taylor Swift and dreams of being a singer one day. Peyton and Livia are close friends, like sisters really. Their bond drives Peyton to paint for Myhre. Thank you! Packaging and shipping will be included.
Cabin in the Woods - 8x10 Oil on Canvas
$50
Starting bid
By Susan Murphy, proud mom to Patrick who has Myhre syndrome. Susan from Billings, Montana was inspired by the Flathead area and the Mission Mountains in Northwest Montana. This is a place to leave everything behind and enjoy! Our son, Patrick is 34 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome at 27. He has debilitating joint pain, Restrictive Lung Disease, OCD, and has to wear thick corrective lenses. He is extremely smart and loves history, soaking in all information that is available to him. He loves football (Denver Broncos), gaming and cats, though all animals love him! He has a wonderful heart and a huge faith. He would love to one day do live streaming as a business. Most of all, he wants to walk without pain, and breathe easily . We anxiously await the day in the near future for a cure for this progressive disease.
Misty Morning - 15x18 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$100
Starting bid
By Susan Murphy, proud mom to Patrick, who has Myhre syndrome.
Susan from Billings, Montana, said the painting was inspired by the Stillwater River in Montana. I am not sure why it's called Stillwater, the water is not still but it is a spectacular place. We enjoyed the Stillwater as kids with family and floated on inner tubes, usually all day until our lips were blue.
Our son, Patrick is 34 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome at 27. He has debilitating joint pain, Restrictive Lung Disease, OCD, and has to wear thick corrective lenses. He is extremely smart and loves history, soaking in all information that is available to him. He loves football (Denver Broncos), gaming and cats, though all animals love him! He has a wonderful heart and a huge faith. He would love to one day do live streaming as a business. Most of all, he wants to walk without pain, and breathe easily . We anxiously await the day in the near future for a cure for this progressive disease.
Winter Shapes - approx 11x16 Watercolor on Paper
$25
Starting bid
Margot, 8, from New York, has Myhre syndrome and painted these perfect winter shapes.
Sunset at Swan Lake - 8x10 Oil on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
By Susan Murphy, proud mom to Patrick, who has Myhre syndrome.
Susan from Billings, Montana, said Swan Lake, near Glacier National Park, is our favorite Montana getaway in the summer. Ice cold and 300 feet deep and crystal clear, paintings or photos cannot capture its beauty fully.
Our son, Patrick is 34 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome at 27. He has debilitating joint pain, Restrictive Lung Disease, OCD, and has to wear thick corrective lenses. He is extremely smart and loves history, soaking in all information that is available to him. He loves football (Denver Broncos), gaming and cats, though all animals love him! He has a wonderful heart and a huge faith. He would love to one day do live streaming as a business. Most of all, he wants to walk without pain, and breathe easily . We anxiously await the day in the near future for a cure for this progressive disease.
Yellowstone River - 8x10 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
By Susan Murphy, proud mom to Patrick, who has Myhre syndrome.
Susan from Billings, Montana, said the Yellowstone River flows out of Yellowstone Park and through Billings at various places, peacefully moving and, at other places, raging. I have appreciated and loved God's art all of my life. It's impossible to copy, but here is my rendition.
Our son, Patrick is 34 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome at 27. He has debilitating joint pain, Restrictive Lung Disease, OCD, and has to wear thick corrective lenses. He is extremely smart and loves history, soaking in all information that is available to him. He loves football (Denver Broncos), gaming and cats, though all animals love him! He has a wonderful heart and a huge faith. He would love to one day do live streaming as a business. Most of all, he wants to walk without pain, and breathe easily . We anxiously await the day in the near future for a cure for this progressive disease.
Girl With The Blue Hair - 10x10 Acrylic on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
This piece represents feeling like others are taking up your space with negativity (feeling like you are not enough or feeling trapped).
Livia is the inspiration for this piece. She is an 8-year-old girl from Washington State. She was diagnosed last year with Myhre syndrome but shows mild signs. She is active in after-school theater camp and is currently learning to swim at the local pool. She enjoys reading, roller skating and the monkey bars at the park. Livia is a happy, intelligent, empathetic young girl who adores Taylor Swift and dreams of being a singer one day. Peyton and Livia are close friends, like sisters really. Their bond drives Peyton to paint for Myhre. Thank you! Packaging and shipping will be included.
Pepper - 10x8 Pencil Drawing
$25
Starting bid
Anna is 27 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome when she was 16.
She loves life and lives it to the fullest. She works in the cafeteria at a middle school and is cherished by her coworkers. When not at work, she loves to be active, enjoying her workouts at the gym, special Olympics bocce, pickleball, and bowling, and signing up for any cooking or craft class she can find. Cooking is her passion, and she tries out new recipes and prepares meals every Saturday night to the delight of her mom.
Myhre syndrome has left its mark on Anna. She was recently hospitalized due to her heart failure and has a communication disorder and a hearing impairment, but she doesn’t let anything slow her down.
She’s hoping you support the Myhre Syndrome Foundation by buying one of her artworks in hopes that we can find treatments and a cure for Myhre syndrome.
The Waterfall - 8x10, Oil on Canvas
$50
Starting bid
By Susan Murphy, proud mom to Patrick, who has Myhre syndrome.
Susan from Billings, Montana, is inspired by the many waterfalls in Montana. I love how light plays on the rocks and how light is reflected in the water.
Our son, Patrick is 34 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome at 27. He has debilitating joint pain, Restrictive Lung Disease, OCD, and has to wear thick corrective lenses. He is extremely smart and loves history, soaking in all information that is available to him. He loves football (Denver Broncos), gaming and cats, though all animals love him! He has a wonderful heart and a huge faith. He would love to one day do live streaming as a business. Most of all, he wants to walk without pain, and breathe easily . We anxiously await the day in the near future for a cure for this progressive disease.
Pitcher - Glazed Pottery 6.75" Tall 7" Wide
$30
Starting bid
Allen from Washington State enjoys creating pottery pieces and donated these pieces in honor of his grandson, who has Myhre syndrome.
This pitcher is thrown on the wheel with the handle applied by hand. The flower designs are hand-etched. The glaze is hand-applied. It is fired at cone 6. Dishwasher and microwave safe.
Winter Stream - 6x6 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$70
Starting bid
Patti Gordon lives in Billings, Montana, and her nephew Patrick has Myhre syndrome.
Patti reflected, "My inspiration for these paintings stems from an appreciation of nature, the miracle of everyday things that God puts before us, and my desire to share that joy with others. Even on the coldest winter days, there is beauty to be found in the landscapes of Montana. It makes one appreciate the warmth and beauty of Spring, Summer, and Fall, as well.
Black Cat Blue Sky - 5x7 Painting on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
Anna is 27 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome when she was 16. This painting is of Pickle and his food bowl.
She loves life and lives it to the fullest. She works in the cafeteria at a middle school and is cherished by her coworkers. When not at work, she loves to be active, enjoying her workouts at the gym, special Olympics bocce, pickleball, and bowling, and signing up for any cooking or craft class she can find. Cooking is her passion, and she tries out new recipes and prepares meals every Saturday night to the delight of her mom.
Myhre syndrome has left its mark on Anna. She was recently hospitalized due to her heart failure and has a communication disorder and a hearing impairment, but she doesn’t let anything slow her down.
She’s hoping you support the Myhre Syndrome Foundation by buying one of her artworks in hopes that we can find treatments and a cure for Myhre syndrome.
Watercolor Handpainted Cards x 6
$20
Starting bid
Mary from Virginia, sister to Anna, who has Myhre syndrome, painted these beautiful cards (with envelopes) to send to someone special.
Spring Iris - 6x6, Framed, Oil on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
Patti Gordon lives in Billings, Montana, and her nephew Patrick has Myhre syndrome.
Patti reflected, "My inspiration for these paintings stems from an appreciation of nature, the miracle of everyday things that God puts before us, and my desire to share that joy with others. Even on the coldest winter days, there is beauty to be found in the landscapes of Montana. It makes one appreciate the warmth and beauty of Spring, Summer, and Fall, as well.
Shoshone River, Cody Wyoming - 15x18 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
By Susan Murphy, proud mom to Patrick, who has Myhre syndrome.
Susan from Billings, Montana, said the Shoshone is a favorite fly fishing spot for family members, year-round, yes, even in cold months. Painted from a photograph at Patti Gordon's class in Cody Wyoming.
Our son, Patrick is 34 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome at 27. He has debilitating joint pain, Restrictive Lung Disease, OCD, and has to wear thick corrective lenses. He is extremely smart and loves history, soaking in all information that is available to him. He loves football (Denver Broncos), gaming and cats, though all animals love him! He has a wonderful heart and a huge faith. He would love to one day do live streaming as a business. Most of all, he wants to walk without pain, and breathe easily . We anxiously await the day in the near future for a cure for this progressive disease.
Yellowstone Falls in Winter - 20x24 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$50
Starting bid
Patti Gordon lives in Billings, Montana, and her nephew Patrick has Myhre syndrome.
Patti reflected, "My inspiration for these paintings stems from an appreciation of nature, the miracle of everyday things that God puts before us, and my desire to share that joy with others. Even on the coldest winter days, there is beauty to be found in the landscapes of Montana. It makes one appreciate the warmth and beauty of Spring, Summer, and Fall, as well.
Cherries - 11x14 on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
Sofia Smith, 13, created this piece. Sofia is Mila's big sister, and Mila has Myhre syndrome. Sofia loves watercolor and drawing still lifes with fruit.
Spring Flower - 10x8 Pencil Drawing
$25
Starting bid
Anna is 27 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome when she was 16.
She loves life and lives it to the fullest. She works in the cafeteria at a middle school and is cherished by her coworkers. When not at work, she loves to be active, enjoying her workouts at the gym, special Olympics bocce, pickleball, and bowling, and signing up for any cooking or craft class she can find. Cooking is her passion, and she tries out new recipes and prepares meals every Saturday night to the delight of her mom.
Myhre syndrome has left its mark on Anna. She was recently hospitalized due to her heart failure and has a communication disorder and a hearing impairment, but she doesn’t let anything slow her down.
She’s hoping you support the Myhre Syndrome Foundation by buying one of her artworks in hopes that we can find treatments and a cure for Myhre syndrome.
Pottery Bowl - Glazed 10.5" Wide 4" Tall
$40
Starting bid
Allen from Washington State enjoys creating pottery pieces and donated these pieces in honor of his grandson, who has Myhre syndrome.
This piece is handmade using a slab pottery technique. It is hand-painted with glaze and fired at cone 6.
Colorful Flower - 10x8 Pen & Pencil Drawing
$25
Starting bid
Anna is 27 years old and was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome when she was 16.
She loves life and lives it to the fullest. She works in the cafeteria at a middle school and is cherished by her coworkers. When not at work, she loves to be active, enjoying her workouts at the gym, special Olympics bocce, pickleball, and bowling, and signing up for any cooking or craft class she can find. Cooking is her passion, and she tries out new recipes and prepares meals every Saturday night to the delight of her mom.
Myhre syndrome has left its mark on Anna. She was recently hospitalized due to her heart failure and has a communication disorder and a hearing impairment, but she doesn’t let anything slow her down.
She’s hoping you support the Myhre Syndrome Foundation by buying one of her artworks in hopes that we can find treatments and a cure for Myhre syndrome.
The Beauty in the Different -10x10 Acrylic & Oil on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
Lilly is a close friend/sister to Livia (who has Myhre syndrome) from Washington State. "I painted the lilies because when people think of a flower they think of a rose but, when I think of a flower I think of a lily because they're different in a very beautiful way. People with Myhyre syndrome are different but all of their differences are beautiful and have so much life in them. I am grateful for my little sister who has Myhre syndrome and all of the characteristics of it that make her so beautiful and amazing." Packaging and shipping will be provided.
Tulips - 12x12 Digital on Canvas
$20
Starting bid
"Tulips" is a digital artwork in the style of impressionism. This print is presented on a gallery-wrapped canvas, measuring 12 x 12 inches. The image extends seamlessly over the sides of the canvas, creating a frame-less look. The wooden stretcher bars at the back provide robust support while maintaining a clean, contemporary aesthetic. This artwork has a matte finish and is ready to hang. The piece is designed by Sam Burns who lives in South Africa and is donating his art in honor of his 6-year-old nephew who has Myhre syndrome.
Vase/Planter - Glazed Pottery 6" Tall 6.5" Wide
$20
Starting bid
Allen from Washington State enjoys creating pottery pieces and donated these pieces in honor of his grandson, who has Myhre syndrome.
This vase (or planter) is thrown on the pottery wheel. The glazes are hand-painted. The piece was fired at cone 6. It is dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Fruit Basket - 11x14 Sketch on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
This piece was sketched by 13-year-old Sofia Smith. She enjoys drawing fruit and recently learned shading techniques in art class. Sofia was excited to use her art to raise money for Myhre Syndrome Foundation on behalf of her sister Mila.
Village of Friends - 10x8 Paper Collage
$25
Starting bid
This piece was made by Anna Young's Aunt Holly, made from tearing apart a Real Simple magazine donated to a volunteer circulating library and put together with medical tape scavenged from Anna Young’s room at Mass General Hospital, where she was undergoing testing for a possible heart transplant.
Cup - Glazed Pottery 3.5" Tall 5" Wide
$15
Starting bid
Allen from Washington State enjoys creating pottery pieces and donated these pieces in honor of his grandson, who has Myhre syndrome.
This cup is thrown on the pottery wheel with the handle attached by hand. The glazes are hand-painted. The piece was fired at cone 6. It is dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Sunbeam - 36x24 - Digital on Canvas
$20
Starting bid
"Sunbeam" is a digital artwork in the style of impressionism. This print is presented on a gallery-wrapped canvas, measuring 36 x 24 inches. The image extends seamlessly over the sides of the canvas, creating a frame-less look. The wooden stretcher bars at the back provide robust support while maintaining a clean, contemporary aesthetic. This artwork has a matte finish and is ready to hang. The piece is designed by Sam Burns who lives in South Africa and is donating his art in honor of his 6-year-old nephew who has Myhre syndrome.
The Flamingo Pair - 8x10 Paint on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
Two for one! These pretty in pink paintings are by 2-year-old Olivia Grace (the extra special pencil marks) and 3-year-old Claire Lee, who are nieces of Katie White, who has Myhre syndrome, and younger sisters of Emma Lynn, who created Lucy the Lucky Panda.
Log Jam - 8x10 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
Patti Gordon lives in Billings, Montana, and her nephew Patrick has Myhre syndrome.
Patti reflected, "My inspiration for these paintings stems from an appreciation of nature, the miracle of everyday things that God puts before us, and my desire to share that joy with others. Even on the coldest winter days, there is beauty to be found in the landscapes of Montana. It makes one appreciate the warmth and beauty of Spring, Summer, and Fall, as well.
Desert Delight - 8x10 Watercolor on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
This piece was created by 10-year-old Roman Smith. This year, Roman learned to use watercolor in nature studies and made this scene while learning about deserts. He likes to draw scenes from nature. Roman is the big brother of Mila, who has Myhre syndrome. They enjoy doing nature studies art together!
Vermilion - 8x8 Paint on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
Miriam completed this 8x8 in paint on canvas in early 2025.
Miriam is a 6-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Myhre Syndrome just about 5 years ago when she was 16 months old. Since then, Miriam has overcome many challenges and exceeded her family's expectations enormously! She is currently enrolled in kindergarten at her local public school, where she loves to help her teacher keep the other kids in line, is the first one to give hugs and help when another student is sad, and is enthusiastically mastering her ABCs.
Myhre Syndrome has made life challenging for Miriam. She is hard of hearing, has trouble communicating verbally with her peers, is slower and less agile than everyone around her, and has lots of doctor's appointments and therapies every week. But that doesn't hold her back from being kind, conscientious, and enthusiastic about everything in her daily life! Thank you for supporting her by purchasing this artwork.
Got One - 8x8 Framed, Oil on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
Patti Gordon lives in Billings, Montana, and her nephew Patrick has Myhre syndrome. Patti said, "It depicts a young man catching a big fish. I remember his joy when I saw this! It’s a scene at East Rosebud Lake inlet in Montana."
A Blanket of Flowers - 5x7 - Ink Color on Paper
$25
Starting bid
A Blanket of Flowers by Katie White. Katie is 26 years old, the youngest of three siblings, and has Myhre syndrome. She was diagnosed with Myhre syndrome 10 years ago, after years of relentlessly searching for answers. Katie is wicked smart, quick witted and as sarcastic as anyone can get, but in a fun way (she says she gets it from her father). She graduated from Mascoutah High School in Illinois, and has taken a college course at the University of South Dakota. She currently works part-time at a restaurant called Bunyan’s in Vermillion, SD where she lives with her parents. Katie is looking forward to volunteering at a local Dog Daycare soon. Due to Myhre syndrome life has been a struggle for her, both mentally and physically, but you wouldn't know it by talking to her, as Katie stays even keel no matter what. She knows that Myhre is a very rare and dangerous condition to have, but she does hope that someday a cure will be found, so others won't have to suffer or pass away. Thank you for supporting our very special Katie White and purchasing this artwork.
Cup - Glazed Pottery 3.75" Tall 4.5" Wide
$15
Starting bid
Allen from Washington State enjoys creating pottery pieces and donated these pieces in honor of his grandson, who has Myhre syndrome.
This cup is thrown on the pottery wheel with the handle attached by hand. The glazes are hand-painted. The piece was fired at cone 6. It is dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Natalie Jane - 8x10 Acrylic on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
Gianna Rocco from Lancaster PA, is a self-taught artist and is working on obtaining a tattoo apprenticeship this year— she loves painting and drawing and color.
Her inspiration is Natalie who has Myhre syndrome and Gianna wanted to create something whimsical and childlike that represents the beauty of Natalie and her personality! Color-wise, she also wanted to incorporate a yellow to represent the colors of the foundation.
Pom Pom - 8x10 Mixed Media on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
Miriam created this 8x10 in mixed media on canvas in early January 2025. She completed the work with the help of her grandma, who cares very much about her. Together, they cut the paper and glued the paper and pom poms onto the canvas. Miriam entered the work in her elementary school art contest and came in first place in her division!
Miriam is a 6-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Myhre Syndrome just about 5 years ago when she was 16 months old. Since then, Miriam has overcome many challenges and exceeded her family's expectations enormously! She is currently enrolled in kindergarten at her local public school, where she loves to help her teacher keep the other kids in line, is the first one to give hugs and help when another student is sad, and is enthusiastically mastering her ABCs.
Myhre Syndrome has made life challenging for Miriam. She is hard of hearing, has trouble communicating verbally with her peers, is slower and less agile than everyone around her, and has lots of doctor's appointments and therapies every week. But that doesn't hold her back from being kind, conscientious, and enthusiastic about everything in her daily life! Thank you for supporting her by purchasing this artwork.
Turtle At Rest - 16x20 Watercolor on Canvas
$25
Starting bid
10-year-old Roman Smith created this piece. Roman loves turtles; the family used to have three turtles, and he likes how turtles go into their shell to protect themselves. Roman is Mila's big brother, and Mila has Myhre syndrome.
Dreamy - 24x18 Digital on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
"Dreamy" is a digital artwork in the style of impressionism. This print is presented on a gallery-wrapped canvas, measuring 24 x 18 inches. The image extends seamlessly over the sides of the canvas, creating a frame-less look. The wooden stretcher bars at the back provide robust support while maintaining a clean, contemporary aesthetic. This artwork has a matte finish and is ready to hang. The piece is designed by Sam Burns who lives in South Africa and is donating his art in honor of his 6-year-old nephew who has Myhre syndrome.
Beatles - 16x20 Acrylic on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
By Gloria Battafarano, Mila‘s grandmother. Gloria grew up loving the Beatles and sang Blackbirds to Mila when she put her down as a baby. It is their song.
Blackbirds Beatles - 16x20 Acrylic on Canvas
$40
Starting bid
By Gloria Battafarano, Mila‘s grandmother. Gloria grew up loving the Beatles and sang Blackbirds to Mila when she put her down as a baby. It is their song.
By Choice - 12x12
$40
Starting bid
Ryan Marshall created this painting for Rare Disease Day. The beautiful colors represent solidarity for those affected by rare diseases. The zebra print has become the official mascot for rare disease patients because it is a symbol of the uncommon answer. The zebra stripes represent the uniqueness of each rare disease, which impacts people in different ways. Rare disease advocates use the zebra to flip the narrative, asking doctors to remember that rare conditions can be the cause. The "M" logo not only stands for Myhre syndrome, but also for Ryan's niece, Miracle Mila, who is 8 years old and has Myhre.
Sun Palm Acrylic Painting - 18x4 Pseudobark
$20
Starting bid
Ryan Marshall created this painting while watching the sunset at his family's beach house in Florida. This is a favorite family pastime. The palm is taken from one of the palm trees from the family's beach house. Ryan and his niece Mila, who has Myhre, enjoy watching the sunset every summer. It is made from pseudobark (dried-out tissue on a palm tree that resembles bark) and spray-painted with polyurethane for protection. It can be used to hang on the wall or simply placed on the table for décor.
Midnight Thistle - 5x5 Cyanprint
$25
Starting bid
This piece is by Katie, the sister of Cal, who has Myhre syndrome. It is a cyanotype print created by reacting UV light and an iron salt solution. Katie recently took a workshop to learn about making this type of art.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!