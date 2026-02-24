Master's Academy Patriots Booster Club

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
The basic membership entitles you to a car decal and one vote on Booster Club initiatives.
Valid until May 19, 2027
This level includes the basic Booster Club membership with voting rights and a car decal, PLUS a Season Pass (good for entry for one person into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games).
Valid until May 19, 2027
This level elevates your team spirit by adding a cap or visor to the Spectator level (voting rights, car decal, one season pass (good for entry for one person into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games).
Valid until May 19, 2027
Dress like a Pro on game day! This membership includes a golf shirt or 1/4 zip shirt added to the Fan Membership level (voting rights, cap or visor, and one season pass good for entry for one person into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games.)
Valid until May 19, 2027
This membership receives ALL of the benefits of a Booster Pro Membership (golf shirt or 1/4 zip shirt, cap or visor, voting rights, season pass) PLUS an additional season pass AND reserved parking and VIP Area at regular season home football games. Season passes are good for entry into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Enjoy a champion experience! This membership includes all of the benefits of the Victory Membership (golf shirt or 1/4 zip shirt, cap or visor, voting rights, TWO season passes, reserved parking and VIP seating at regular season home football games, PLUS you can be "COACH FOR A DAY" at one of the four regular season home football games. Season passes are good for entry into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games.
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