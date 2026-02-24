Master's Academy Patriots Booster Club

Enjoy a champion experience! This membership includes all of the benefits of the Victory Membership (golf shirt or 1/4 zip shirt, cap or visor, voting rights, TWO season passes, reserved parking and VIP seating at regular season home football games, PLUS you can be "COACH FOR A DAY" at one of the four regular season home football games. Season passes are good for entry into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games.