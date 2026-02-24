Masters Academy Of Vero Beach Inc

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Masters Academy Of Vero Beach Inc

About the memberships

Master's Academy Patriots Booster Club

Basic Membership
$20

Valid until May 19, 2027

The basic membership entitles you to a car decal and one vote on Booster Club initiatives.

Spectator
$75

Valid until May 19, 2027

This level includes the basic Booster Club membership with voting rights and a car decal, PLUS a Season Pass (good for entry for one person into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games).

Booster Fan
$100

Valid until May 19, 2027

This level elevates your team spirit by adding a cap or visor to the Spectator level (voting rights, car decal, one season pass (good for entry for one person into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games).

Booster Pro
$150

Valid until May 19, 2027

Dress like a Pro on game day! This membership includes a golf shirt or 1/4 zip shirt added to the Fan Membership level (voting rights, cap or visor, and one season pass good for entry for one person into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games.)

Victory Membership
$250

Valid until May 19, 2027

This membership receives ALL of the benefits of a Booster Pro Membership (golf shirt or 1/4 zip shirt, cap or visor, voting rights, season pass) PLUS an additional season pass AND reserved parking and VIP Area at regular season home football games. Season passes are good for entry into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games.

Champion Membership
$500

Valid until May 19, 2027

Enjoy a champion experience! This membership includes all of the benefits of the Victory Membership (golf shirt or 1/4 zip shirt, cap or visor, voting rights, TWO season passes, reserved parking and VIP seating at regular season home football games, PLUS you can be "COACH FOR A DAY" at one of the four regular season home football games. Season passes are good for entry into all regular season HOME contests across all sports. Does not include district or regional playoffs or championship games.

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