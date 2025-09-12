Masters of Disaster - Bourbon and Cigar 2025 - Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Buffalo Trace barrelhead has been hand signed and inscribed by "The Coolest Man In Bourbon", Freddie Johnson. Freddie is a a third generation employee at Buffalo Trace and serves as its Distillery VIP Vistitor Lead. His father Jimmy, got him a job as a tour guide at the Distillery in 2002 but Freddie as been in and around the Distillery since he was five years old and is considered a legend amongst bourbon enthusiasts. In addition to signing the barrelhead, Freddie has added the inscripton BOH 2018 for his induction into the Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2018.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Back in the days of prohibition, one of the only legal ways one could obtain alcohol, was with a written prescription from a doctor. Having one of these allowed the holder to enter a participating pharmacy and get one bottle of either bourbon, rye, rum or brandy. This unique piece features an original prescription for a patient in Massillon, OH. and was written on September 11th, 1928. The prescription certificate has then been framed with a copy of the famous newspaper headline from January 16th, 1919 when the 36th state in the union voted in favor of the nationwide constitutional ban on the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages. Also included is a photo featuring one of these pharmacies from the days of prohibition, which ran from 1920 to 1933.
14"x 27", black wood
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Special New Riff Single Barrel Rye selection called "KENNY" featuring a custom label hand signed by Cincinnati Bengals legend and "Ring of Honor" inductee, Ken Anderson.
Barrel personally selected with Ken Anderson on July 6th, 2022. Bottle is numbered and limited to only 204 bottles. Photos of Kenny signing the labels are included to act as certificate of authenticity.
Over the course of his 16-season NFL career, Anderson led the league in passer rating four times completion percentage three times and passing yards twice. In 1981, he was awarded AP NFL Most Valuable Player and AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a season in which he led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance. In 1982, Anderson set an NFL record for completion percentage of 70.6%—a record he held for nearly 30 years until it was broken by Drew Brees in 2009.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
After an injury-shortened rookie season, Burrow rebounded in his second year by leading the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1990, ending the longest active drought in the four major North American sports, and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. In his four seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, Burrow has led the team to five postseason wins, the same amount won in franchise history prior to drafting him.
20" x 24", black wood
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing