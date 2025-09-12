Masters of Disaster - Bourbon and Cigar 2025 - Silent Auction

Special New Riff Single Barrel Rye selection called "KENNY" featuring a custom label hand signed by Cincinnati Bengals legend and "Ring of Honor" inductee, Ken Anderson.





Barrel personally selected with Ken Anderson on July 6th, 2022. Bottle is numbered and limited to only 204 bottles. Photos of Kenny signing the labels are included to act as certificate of authenticity.





Over the course of his 16-season NFL career, Anderson led the league in passer rating four times completion percentage three times and passing yards twice. In 1981, he was awarded AP NFL Most Valuable Player and AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a season in which he led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance. In 1982, Anderson set an NFL record for completion percentage of 70.6%—a record he held for nearly 30 years until it was broken by Drew Brees in 2009.







