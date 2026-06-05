METRO ATLANTA SIGMA ZETA FOUNDERS DAY COMMITTEE

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METRO ATLANTA SIGMA ZETA FOUNDERS DAY COMMITTEE

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MASZFD Event Gift Shop

Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 2) item
Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 2)
$8

These 15-ounce glasses (set of 2) are sure to impress! Whether toasting a friend's future nuptials or just taking in the beautiful sunset, you need the right glass. These 15-ounce glasses will make it happen

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Insulated Lunch Bag item
Insulated Lunch Bag
$5

This insulated lunch bag is perfect for carrying a lunch to school or work. Features include a front pocket, a zippered closure, and a nylon web carry handle.

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Custom Aluminum Water Bottle item
Custom Aluminum Water Bottle
$5

Stay hydrated in style with the MASZJFD branded aluminum water bottle, a durable, BPA-free aluminum drinkware solution perfect for everyday use, workouts, outdoor adventures, and promotional giveaways. Featuring a leak-proof screw-top lid with an attached carabiner for easy portability, this lightweight bottle holds a generous serving of your favorite beverage and is wrapped in your favorite royal blue and pure white colors.

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