Matchmake Your Business - Speed Date Your Next Referral Partner

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Full event access
Become a WCR Member and get into the event for FREE plus get membership pricing on all future WCR events for 2026. (fee includes National, State, and Local WCR membership) Email us your paid membership and we will send you a code! Go to wCR.org to sign up. Make sure your select Seattle Metro to join!
Glad you can make it! You must be a 2026 Seattle Metro Strategic Partner.
Email is if you are interested in becoming a 2026 Seattle Metro Strategic Partner. We would love to hear from you [email protected]
Like to sponsor a gift basket at events? But hate shopping for them? no worries we've got you covered!
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