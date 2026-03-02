Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

About this event

Matchmake Your Business - Speed Date Your Next Referral Partner

8236 SE 24th St

Mercer Island, WA 98040, USA

Women's Council of REALTORS® Members
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Not currently a member of Women's Council of REALTORS®
$40

Full event access

Free Entry when you register to be a WCR Member!
$20

Become a WCR Member and get into the event for FREE plus get membership pricing on all future WCR events for 2026. (fee includes National, State, and Local WCR membership) Email us your paid membership and we will send you a code! Go to wCR.org to sign up. Make sure your select Seattle Metro to join!

2026 Seattle Metro Strategic Partner
$20

Glad you can make it! You must be a 2026 Seattle Metro Strategic Partner.

Future 2026 Seattle Metro Strategic Partner non Real Estate
$40

Email is if you are interested in becoming a 2026 Seattle Metro Strategic Partner. We would love to hear from you [email protected]

Gift Basket Sponsor: $100
$100

Like to sponsor a gift basket at events? But hate shopping for them? no worries we've got you covered!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!