Mateo’s Mark Merchandise

Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Option: Sport Gray
Sizes: Youth XS-XL
Material: 90% Cotton + 10% Polyester
Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Options: Sport Gray,
Comfort Colors-Ocean, Amethyst, Smoke
Sizes: Adult S-3XL
Material: 100% Cotton
Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Option: Sport Gray
Sizes: Youth XS-XL
Material: 50% Polyester+ 50% Cotton
Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Option: Sport Gray
Sizes: Adult S-3XL
Material: Polyester+Cotton
Provides thickness, comfort, & is buttery soft.
This is a silicone bracelet. It says God has you in Heaven, but I have you in my heart. Inside of the bracelet says Mateo's Mark.
This crewneck sweatshirt comes in Mauve or Stonewash Green. This will have a front image of The Sweetest Baby in Heaven Calls Me Mama. The font color will be white.
This crewneck sweatshirt comes in Sand. Mama of an Angel will be on the front pocket. The image of the mom with a baby will be a large image on the back. The font color and image color will be a sandy gray.
Add this to your order and we will put your baby(ies) name(s) on the sleeve of your sweatshirt.
Your items will not be sent unless you add for shipping costs to be added to your order.
This is for each additional care package you would like. The first care package is free, but if you want more than one, please purchase one for a donation.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing