Mateo’s Mark Merchandise

Mateo's Mark Youth T-Shirt
$25

Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Option: Sport Gray

Sizes: Youth XS-XL

Material: 90% Cotton + 10% Polyester

Mateo's Mark Adult T-Shirt
$35

Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Options: Sport Gray,
Comfort Colors-Ocean, Amethyst, Smoke

Sizes: Adult S-3XL

Material: 100% Cotton

Mateo's Mark Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt
$40

Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Option: Sport Gray

Sizes: Youth XS-XL

Material: 50% Polyester+ 50% Cotton

Mateo's Mark Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
$50

Mateo's Mark logo on front
Color Option: Sport Gray

Sizes: Adult S-3XL

Material: Polyester+Cotton
Provides thickness, comfort, & is buttery soft.

Bracelet
$2

This is a silicone bracelet. It says God has you in Heaven, but I have you in my heart. Inside of the bracelet says Mateo's Mark.

Baby in Heaven Crewneck
$50

This crewneck sweatshirt comes in Mauve or Stonewash Green. This will have a front image of The Sweetest Baby in Heaven Calls Me Mama. The font color will be white.

Mama of an Angel Crewneck Sweatshirt
$50

This crewneck sweatshirt comes in Sand. Mama of an Angel will be on the front pocket. The image of the mom with a baby will be a large image on the back. The font color and image color will be a sandy gray.

Customization of Baby's Name(s)
$5

Add this to your order and we will put your baby(ies) name(s) on the sleeve of your sweatshirt.

Shipping
$10

Your items will not be sent unless you add for shipping costs to be added to your order.

Additional Care Packages
$44

This is for each additional care package you would like. The first care package is free, but if you want more than one, please purchase one for a donation.

