Mater Amoris 2026 Go, Van Gogh! Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
A favorite Mater Amoris auction item returns!
One student will get to be the head of school for one day–complete with business cards, the opportunity to handle school business, and use of a walkie! Alicia will support the Acting Head of School in responding to calls, setting priorities for the day, and ensuring the school runs smoothly under their care.
Donated by Ms. Alicia
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Meet Pearl, Algeron, our hens, and more!
Your family will get an exclusive tour during the Summer (to be scheduled with Ms. Emma). Ms. Emma will introduce you to each of the animals, explain their care needs, and answer your questions.
Donated by Ms. Emma
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Bring home Acorn memories with two chairs decorated by the Acorn students. Your child will love to use these chairs and tell you about their friends from class!
Donated by Acorn Class
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Bring home Azalea memories with this large canvas featuring the children's artwork. Your child will love to look at this canvas and tell you about their friends from class!
Donated by Azalea Class
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Designed by the Liatris students using watercolor transfer paper, this tray is a useful art piece. Your child will love to use this tray at home and tell you about their work to create it!
Donated by Liatris Class
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Bring home this one-of-a-kind patchwork bag, designed and sewn by the Cedar students! This is a much coveted item this year, so get your bids in early.
Donated by Cedar Class
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Bring home this one-of-a-kind quilt, designed and sewn by the Maple students! This is a much coveted item this year, so get your bids in early.
Donated by Maple Class
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Serve up some tea or snacks while sharing fond memories of Monarch! Bring home this serving tray with handmade tiles by the Monarch students.
This tray features a tile from each of the following Monarch artists: Allison, Gus, Leo, Liberty, Michelle, Rowan, Ruby, Simón, Vadin, Wes, Zara, Zion
Donated by Monarch Class
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Serve up some tea or snacks while sharing fond memories of Monarch! Bring home this serving tray with handmade tiles by the Monarch students.
This tray features a tile from each of the following Monarch artists: Abby, Anaiya, Annabel, Eliz, Hannah, Juliette, Lucas, Paul, Roshan, Sanjay, Will, Xavier
Donated by Monarch Class
Value: priceless
Starting bid
A garden arch (10 ft wide, 7 ft tall, and 40 inches deep) made from upcycled pallets brings a rustic, handmade charm to any outdoor space while giving new life to reclaimed wood. Heron students carefully disassembled slatted boards and reshaped them into a gently curved frame, creating an inviting passageway that can support climbing plants like beans, roses, or clematis. The natural weathering of the wood adds character, while the simple construction highlights both sustainability and craftsmanship. Over time, as greenery weaves through the structure, the arch will become a living feature of your garden space.
Not designed for human climbing; plants only please!
Donated by Heron Class
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Bid on this item to have 4 seats reserved for you at the Fall 2026 Concert (a choral performance put on by 3rd-year Children’s House students through Upper Elementary [ages 5-12]). Based on sight-lines and venue particulars, Mater Amoris staff will reserve 4 of the best seats in the house for you to enjoy your child’s big day! Coordinate with Alicia and Enyah the week before the concert.
Donated by Mater Amoris Montessori School
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Bid on this item to have 4 seats reserved for you at the 2027 Spring Musical (put on by all Lower and Upper Elementary students). Based on sight-lines and venue particulars, Mater Amoris staff will reserve 4 of the best seats in the house for you to enjoy your child’s big night! Coordinate with Alicia and Enyah the week before the musical.
Donated by Mater Amoris Montessori School
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Join Yoga Teacher (and Acorn parent) Genevieve D'Cruz (she/her) for a 60-minute yoga class!
This can be a private lesson or a group class taught at your home on a weekend day.
Best for ages 9+ or adults, the session could be for a group of adult friends or a family. Pick from a variety of styles: all levels flow, restorative yoga, yin yoga, power yoga, pre/postnatal yoga, beginner yoga, or a private lesson.
Schedule by December 2026.
Donated by Genevieve D'Cruz (Acorn)
Value: $60
Starting bid
Join Registered Nurse (and Liatris/Cedar parent) Ronna Waddell BSN, RN, IBCLC (she/her) at her office in Columbia for a 60-minute CST session (for an infant, child, or adult).
What is CST? Your body endures stresses and strains every day that it must work to compensate for. These compensations often cause body tissues to tighten which can distort the craniosacral system and create restrictions around the brain and spinal cord. CST uses gentle touch to allow the body to release those restrictions and self-correct. CST has been shown to naturally decrease pain and stress, enhance disease resistance, and strengthen health and well-being. Learn more at www.nettleandmoonwellness.com
Donated by Ronna Waddell (Cedar/Liatris)
Value: $145
Good through 2031
Starting bid
Flying Buddha Studio, in Gaithersburg, is a mindful movement studio specializing in aerial yoga and aerial arts, plus mat yoga, the Great Yoga Wall, bungee fitness, and pole. “We believe that everyone, regardless of age, size, or ability, deserves to feel welcomed and valued. Our ethos revolves around inclusiveness, compassion, and support, creating an environment where students are encouraged to play, connect, explore, and push their boundaries with joy and freedom.”
Valued at $95, this certificate is good for a Pole Foundations workshop + 2 classes.
https://flyingbuddhastudio.com/
Donated by Flying Buddha Studio
Value: $95
Starting bid
Flying Buddha Studio, in Gaithersburg, is a mindful movement studio specializing in aerial yoga and aerial arts, plus mat yoga, the Great Yoga Wall, bungee fitness, and pole. “We believe that everyone, regardless of age, size, or ability, deserves to feel welcomed and valued. Our ethos revolves around inclusiveness, compassion, and support, creating an environment where students are encouraged to play, connect, explore, and push their boundaries with joy and freedom.”
Valued at $95, this certificate is good for an Aerial Yoga Foundations workshop + 2 classes. Ask Sam Gloss for info on her experience with aerial yoga at Flying Buddha, or find more info online: https://flyingbuddhastudio.com/
Donated by Flying Buddha Studio
Value: $95
Starting bid
Bid on this item for yourself or a book-lover in your life. This package includes:
Since 1926, Book of the Month has been bringing forward the best fiction, with a vision “to inspire and shape a more curious and thoughtful culture.” Be a part of it, and get fresh reads delivered monthly. Learn more here: https://www.bookofthemonth.com/the-best-new-books/hardcovers
Donated by Sarah Giannakopoulos (Cedar)
Value: $300
Starting bid
Are you stumped on how to choose paint colors for your home? Meet with Kelly Egan, Virtual Interior Designer and Owner of Great Oak Haven Interiors (and Liatris/Maple parent).
Kelly will help you create the atmosphere and flow you desire by sending you personalized color palettes to choose from.
Virtual Interior Design is the modern and accessible approach to interior design. Also known as online interior design, e-design, or remote design, it’s perfect for the digital age. Ideal for busy families who balance saving for the kids and splurging on quality where it counts, in their homes. Virtual Interior Design is a more accessible and more affordable level of interior design. Learn more at https://greatoakhaven.com/
Donated by Kelly Egan (Maple/Liatris)
Bonus: $25 gift card to Grit + Ash Designs (https://gritandash.com/) donated by Sarah Giannakopoulos
Combined Value: $275
Starting bid
Do you have a vacation planned? Need your garden watered and tended while you're away?
Cedar parent, Sam, will provide garden-sitting services for one week between June 20 and August 9. This can include watering, weeding, and harvesting to keep your garden healthy while you’re gone. (To be scheduled with Sam.)
Parameters: Garden site must be within 10 miles of Burtonsville, MD, and have an onsite water supply.
Bonus: $30 gift card to Meadows Farms
Items Donated by Samantha Gloss (Cedar) and Meadows Farms
Combined Value: $180
Starting bid
Do you have garden envy?
Can't get enough plants?
This bundle includes a seed starting tray and pellets, watering can mug, $25 gift card to American Plant, and a framed one-of-a-kind fern painting by community member Corinne Woods!
Items Donated by Sarah Giannakopoulos (Cedar) and Corinne Woods (Heron)
Value: $75
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