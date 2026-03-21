Mater Amoris 2026 Go, Van Gogh! Silent Auction

Serve up some tea or snacks while sharing fond memories of Monarch! Bring home this serving tray with handmade tiles by the Monarch students.





This tray features a tile from each of the following Monarch artists: Allison, Gus, Leo, Liberty, Michelle, Rowan, Ruby, Simón, Vadin, Wes, Zara, Zion





Donated by Monarch Class

Value: priceless