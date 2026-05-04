Mater Dolorosa School Field Day 2026 T-Shirts

Official 2026 MD Field Day T-Shirt Adult Size $20 each. Shirts will be plain WHITE and we will Tie Dye them with Red and Blue on June 5th. All PreK Students will tie dye their shirts during Preschool Fun Day on June 4.)

Your child may tie dye your shirt, or you may volunteer to help that day and tie-dye your own!

Students will bring home your tie-dyed shirt in its own ziploc bag with washing/drying instructions.