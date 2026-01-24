Breakfast & Bold Conversations: Confronting Maternal Mortality

Hosted by
About this event
1501 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201, USA
Includes breakfast and program. Tickets are non-refundable or transferable.
With student ID
Reserved seating (two complimentary event tickets), exhibit table, podium welcome remarks, social media recognition.
Sponsorship benefits plus 7 student tickets
6 foot table (one chair), one complimentary event ticket, acknowledgement from the podium.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!