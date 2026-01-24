Hosted by

Midlands of SC Black Nurses Association (SC Nursing Collaborative)

About this event

Breakfast & Bold Conversations: Confronting Maternal Mortality

Prisma Health

1501 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201, USA

General Admission
$20

Includes breakfast and program. Tickets are non-refundable or transferable.

Student Rate
$10

With student ID

Sponsor
$500

Reserved seating (two complimentary event tickets), exhibit table, podium welcome remarks, social media recognition.


Sponsor Plus
$600

Sponsorship benefits plus 7 student tickets

Exhibitor
$50

6 foot table (one chair), one complimentary event ticket, acknowledgement from the podium.

Add a donation for Midlands of SC Black Nurses Association (SC Nursing Collaborative)

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