Math is Everywhere!

Incorporating math activities into your preschool classroom doesn't have to be hard! In this workshop, explore how to plan math activities through teacher made games and other natural activities. We'll explore the areas of number sense, geometry, algebra, data analysis, and measurement. We will spend time talking about the natural ways to embed mathematical thinking into the entire day and throughout the classroom environment.

