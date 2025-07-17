Math Manipulatives Fundraiser

Hosted by
48 needed! The classic block set of yesterday meets the future with this Upscale update. Featuring three different sizes of each shape, to expand the universe of block building.
Any overages in fundraising will be rolled into the MES PTA budget voted in by members!
43 needed! Tiny Polka Dot is the playful way for children ages 3 – 8 and up to fall in love with numbers. With eye-catching, colorful cards and 16 easy-to-learn games, Tiny Polka Dot is built to grow with your child, teaching critical skills in counting, arithmetic, and logic along the way.
47 needed! Addition by Heart is a visual way to master foundation math facts – in just 5 minutes a day! Cards use colorful images and cutting-edge science to help you learn addition facts. Plus, there are games to unlock and explore, so you can keep playing with your cards even after you’ve mastered the facts.
3 needed! You’re invited to a game of hide and seek — with a twist! This first book of patterns is a playful way to introduce math to the kids in your life – with laughter, delight, and surprises!
3 needed! Rolly Poly takes seconds to learn and minutes to play, so you can break it out anytime, and return to it again and again. Includes expansion rules to introduce addition and larger numbers.
30 needed! The classic block set of yesterday meets the future with this 21st Century update. Featuring four new shapes that expand the universe of block building.
28 needed! Prime Climb is a perfect game for ages 10+ (or 8+ with adult guidance) to explore mathematical structure in multiplication, division, and prime numbers in a fast-paced, dynamic game of strategy and luck.
28 needed! We’ve got a new take on multiplication flash cards. It’s a deeper, more connected, more visual way to learn, so you understand what the equations mean, as well as how to get the right answer. We take advantage of the science of memory to make sure you’re actually getting the facts down, accurately and quickly. And we have games, puzzles, and explorations to take the learning further.
